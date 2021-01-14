ELKTON — A homeless man remained jailed Thursday after he allegedly broke into a storage trailer behind the Goodwill thrift store in Elkton and stole approximately $300 in clothes because he purportedly needed them, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as 34-year-old Eugene Brady Thompson III, whose address is listed in court records as 401 North St. in Elkton, which is the Mary Randall Day Center. That center provides a place for homeless people to shower, launder their clothes and collect their mail, as well as receive help connecting to medical services and assistance in job searches.
“Thompson is homeless and indicated (to the investigator) that he stole the clothes out of necessity,” court records allege.
Investigators also arrested and charged Thompson’s alleged accomplice, Jennifer Marie Graves, 29, of the 200 block of West Main Street, court records show.
Thompson and Graves stand accused of cutting the lock off a storage trailer behind the Goodwill in the 200 block of South Bridge Street during the early-morning hours of Jan. 7 and taking numerous bags containing an estimated $300 in clothing, police reported.
Security cameras videotaped the alleged burglary, police said. While studying the footage, police added, Elkton Police Department Ofc. Andrew Tuer, lead investigator, believed that he recognized a woman who was with Thompson during the incident.
On Tuesday, Tuer located that woman — identified as Graves in charging documents — and interviewed her, court records show.
“She admitted her involvement. She also advised that Eugene Thompson was the other suspect,” according to charging documents.
Later that day, Tuer located Thompson under a bridge in Marina Park, a short distance from the Goodwill, police reported.
“Thompson was found in possession of property from Goodwill and bolt cutters. Thompson was interviewed and he also admitted to breaking into the storage trailer by cutting the lock and stealing clothes,” court records allege.
Scheduled for a Feb. 8 preliminary hearing, Thompson is charged with second-degree burglary, which is a felony, and two misdemeanors — fourth-degree storehouse burglary and theft of more than $100 and less than $1,500, according to court records.
Thompson remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, one day after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
Facing the same three charges that Thompson faces, Graves is scheduled for a Feb. 10 preliminary hearing, according to court records, which further indicate that she is free after paying $300 of a $3,000 percentage bond.
