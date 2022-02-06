BALTIMORE — Two Cecil County men and a third from Harford County are being held without bond in connection with a Jan. 15 shooting in Fells Point according to Baltimore City Police.
Luciano Bruno, 26, of Cecilton, Ronald Maranto, 31, of Perryville and Nathan Presbury, 25, of Belcamp have been criminally charged in the shooting that occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 1700-block of Thames Street.
There are 11 charges against Bruno including first degree attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, first degree assault, conspiracy to commit first degree assault, loaded handgun in a vehicle, and firearm use.
Maranto faces 21 charges including attempted first- and second-degree murder, first and second degree assault, conspiracy to commit first- and second- degree assault, loaded handgun on a person, loaded handgun in a vehicle, handgun in a vehicle, reckless endangerment and reckless endangerment from a vehicle.
For Presbury, BPD has leveled 14 charges; conspiracy to attempt first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, assault and conspiracy to assault, handgun in a vehicle, loaded handgun in a vehicle, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm.
In a statement issued on the BPD Facebook page, police gave an account of what officers found upon their arrival.
"Southeast District Shooting investigators responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Detectives spoke with witnesses and learned that the shooting occurred after a physical altercation erupted inside of a local establishment. According to witnesses, after exiting the establishment the suspects got into a SUV and shot the victim from the vehicle."
The trio was identified and placed under arrest Wednesday. All have preliminary hearings in March.
The victim of the shooting suffered non-life threatening injuries.
