RISING SUN — Two men who robbed a deli store near Rising Sun at gunpoint and at knifepoint during daytime hours remained on the loose Thursday, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
The armed robbery occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday — more than two hours before sundown — at the Rock Springs Store & Deli in the 1300 block of Rock Springs Road, police reported.
With one of them brandishing a gun and the other wielding a knife, the two men walked up to the checkout counter and demanded money from the cashier, police said. After the employee handed over an unspecified sum of cash, the robbers ran out the store and got into a small, gray, four-door vehicle, which then sped away, police added.
Both suspects are white, according to investigators, who reported that the gunman, who is about 5’7,” was wearing a black hoodie with the word “Jeep” printed on it, a tie-dyed shirt, a multi-colored face mask, blue jeans and black Nike sneakers. He was armed with a black revolver, police said.
Investigators further reported that the knifeman, who is about 6’0,” was wearing a black hoodie with a “Have a nice day” printed on it along with a Rastafarian happy face smoking a joint, black or grey long shorts, black shoes and a mask.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig that a store surveillance camera videotaped the armed robbery and that detectives have been studying that video, in an effort to identify the robbers.
Holmes also reported that investigators gleaned photos of the suspects from that video and posted them on CCSO’s Facebook page, along with information about the armed robbery, in hopes that someone in the public might be able to identify one or both of the them.
