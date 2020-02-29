RISING SUN - A man and a woman were airlifted to a regional trauma center on Saturday after their pickup truck veered off a highway near Rising Sun and crashed into a tree in front of a house, forcing emergency workers to close a section of that road.
The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Joseph Biggs Highway (Route 274), south of Rising Sun, according to emergency dispatches, which indicated that two people were trapped inside the pickup truck after ramming into the tree.
A Maryland State Police helicopter landed on the highway and then emergency workers wheeled the patients from a nearby ambulance to the chopper. The helicopter crew flew the two patients to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, according to an MSP spokesman at the agency's North East Barrack.
As of early Saturday afternoon, additional official information regarding the traffic accident was unavailable.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this crash become available.
