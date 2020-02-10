ELKTON — County Executive Alan McCarthy will hold a Citizen Input Session for the FY21 Budget on Tuesday, February 11th at 6 p.m. in the Elk Room at the Cecil County Administration Building, located at 200 Chesapeake Blvd., Elkton, Maryland.
Budget Manager Rebecca Anderson will provide a brief presentation on the budget process. Citizens will then be provided the opportunity to express their views and recommendations to the County Executive for next year's budget proposal. A sign-up sheet will be available in the Elk Room at 5:30 p.m., prior to the start of the meeting.
If you are unable to attend but wish to provide written testimony, you may submit your comments to Mr. Al Wein, Director of Administration, at awein@ccgov.org or 200 Chesapeake Blvd, Elkton, MD 21921, no later than Friday, February 14, 2020.
Live streaming of the meeting will be available online.
