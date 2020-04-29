Truck stolen in Elkton linked to protracted Ocean City hotel burglary

ELKTON — A man is facing theft and burglary charges after he allegedly stole a Herr's Snack Foods truck in Elkton and then drove it to Ocean City - where he spent about 12 hours inside a closed resort hotel stealing televisions, furniture, safes, power tools, electronic equipment, bar coupons and even a live turtle from the lobby atrium, police confirmed Wednesday.
Capt. Joseph Zurolo, an Elkton Police Department spokesman, told the Cecil Whig that EPD officers started their investigation at 5:10 a.m. on April 13, when a Herr's employee reported that his assigned company delivery truck had been stolen from a park-and-ride lot in the 300 block of Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213).
"The employee had parked the delivery truck there on April 11. When he went back on the morning of April 13 to get the truck to start work that day, it was gone," Zurolo said, adding that EPD detectives later learned that the Herr's delivery truck had been stolen from that lot at some point on April 12, a day earlier.
At approximately 7:20 a.m. on April 13, some two hours after receiving the stolen vehicle complaint, EPD investigators were able to track the missing Herr's truck to 54th Street in Ocean City, police said. Helping investigators pinpoint the stolen vehicle was a hand-held tablet inside the truck, police added.
"The tablet was equipped with GPS. It was pinging from 54th Street in Ocean City," Zurolo said.
EPD investigators contacted law enforcement agencies in that jurisdiction, explaining that they were handling a stolen truck case and that a wireless electronic signal was originating from 54th Street in Ocean City - prompting officers in that resort town to respond to that location, police reported.
An Ocean City Police Department officer spotted the stolen delivery truck in the parking lot of a hotel on 54th Street, according to police officials.
Piled outside that delivery truck were about 30 boxes of unopened Herr's snack food boxes, in addition to property owned by the hotel - including a blue couch, bed sheets, hotel keys, a hotel employee key card and a luggage dolly, police reported.
The hotel, which police officials did not name for publication, was closed to the public at the time of the incident, because of social-distancing orders and other emergency health directives relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. That hotel remains closed for the same emergency health orders.
A hotel maintenance supervisor met responding OCPD officers at the scene and then led them through parts of the hotel, showing them places where property was missing and, or, damaged, according to police.
While inside that hotel, officers heard an operating power tool and followed the sound up to the third floor, where they located the suspect - Matthew Webb, a 20-year-old Delaware resident who stands accused of stealing the Herr's truck in Elkton and of later burglarizing the Ocean City hotel during a 12-hour spree, police reported.
OCPD officers arrested Webb after a brief foot chase, with the assistance of a Worcester County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit.
At the time of his arrest, Webb was wearing plastic bags and tied-off pillow cases on his feet instead of his shoes, which investigators later found outside the ground-level beachfront unit that Webb allegedly had broken into, giving him access to the rest of the hotel, according to police.
When OCPD investigators interviewed Webb, he admitted to stealing the Herr's delivery truck in Elkton on April 12 and then driving to Ocean City, estimating that he arrived at the 54th Street resort hotel at 6 p.m. that same day, police said.
Webb told investigators that he was homeless and that he drove to the 54th Street hotel because he remembered staying there as a guest when he was much younger, police added.
During his interview, Webb told investigators that he gathered flat-screen televisions, safes, computer monitors and keyboards, power tools, a couch, a live turtle and other property from the hotel, police said. Webb also told investigators that, after unloading cases of merchandise from the stolen Herr's truck, he started loading property stolen from the hotel onto that vehicle, police added.
Webb allegedly used the fourth floor as a staging area for the property he had removed from various spots inside the hotel during the 12 hours that he was there, before moving them down to the stolen delivery truck in the parking lot, according to police.
In addition to evidence of thefts, investigators found signs of malicious destruction allegedly at the hands of Webb, police reported. The list of destroyed hotel property includes an ATM machine containing $2,500 in the lobby, a coin changer and a vending machine, according to police.
Held without bond directly after his arrest, Webb is facing several theft, burglary and malicious destruction charges, police reported.
