Triple-shooting in Elkton leads to two barricade situations

ELKTON - Barricade situations continued at two locations in the Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood on Monday night, after two suspects shot three people – including a 7-year-old boy – at a nearby residence earlier that day and then fled, according to police.
Capt. Joseph Zurolo, an Elkton Police Department spokesman, reported that officers and paramedics rushed to the 100 block of Huntsman Drive, a townhouse community adjacent to Hollingsworth Manor, at approximately 3 p.m. after someone called 911 concerning shootings that had occurred moments earlier.
Officers found three victims at the scene – a 25-year-old man who was shot in the back, a 7-year-old boy who was shot in his left knee and a 31-year-old woman who suffered a "superficial wound" to her foot, according to Zurolo.
The man was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, while an ambulance crew drove the boy to Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., Zurolo said. Both suffered what investigators described as "non-life-threatening" wounds and, as of Monday night, they were listed in stable condition, he added.
"They will survive," Zurolo commented.
After paramedics treated the woman's gunshot wound to her foot at the scene, she refused further medical attention, Zurolo reported.
Because the barricade situations were continuing on Monday night, Zurolo could provide only scant information about the shootings, the victims and the two suspects. He could not confirm if any of the people involved in the shootings are related. Nor could Zurolo provide information concerning the event or events leading up to the shootings.
"During the initial investigation, we learned that potentially two suspects were at large," Zurolo said, adding, "It is two locations, possibly having one suspect at each."
That prompted law enforcement officers to block nearby roads and set up a perimeter around each location where the suspects were believed to be, according to Zurolo. EPD officers were assisted by Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies, Maryland State Police troopers and members of the STATE team, which is similar to a S.W.A.T. team. Scores of law enforcement officers and police vehicles were present throughout the neighborhood and its nearby surrounding area.
Zurolo confirmed that one of the locations surrounded by law enforcement officers is a house on Cow Lane in Hollingsworth Manor. He, however, could not say if the suspect presumed to be barricaded inside that house lives there.
About three hours into the barricade situation at that spot, an MSP armored vehicle with a tactical team member on top – holding a long gun at the ready, positioned behind a barrier and wearing a uniform and protective gear akin to a soldier in battle – maneuvered close to that house on Cow Lane. At one point, other armed tactical team members were positioned behind that armored vehicle.
Several other armed tactical team members, dressed the same way, could be seen moving from spot to spot on foot, as they took positions around that house. They could be seen at various spots, including behind an exterior wall of an outbuilding and behind a vehicle.
Zurolo declined to specify the second Hollingsworth Manor location where investigators believe the second suspect holed up, explaining that it could compromise the tactical operation.
As of late Monday night, the situation was ongoing. Zurolo did not know if police negotiators had made contact with either or both of the suspects during the barricade situations.
Because the purported gunmen were on the loose after the shootings, EDP officials used a "reverse 911" call to caution people who live nearby to avoid the area and to shelter in place, according to Zurolo, who further reported that there is "no threat to the general public."
Small crowds of people stood near long stretches of yellow police tape, which cordoned off sprawling sections of the crime and barricade scenes in that neighborhood. Many of the onlookers simply watched as the police operation unfolded, while others videotaped the scene with cell phones. Law enforcement officers moved the people back to the other end of a street at one point. Shortly after the armored vehicle arrived on Cow Lane, officers ordered the onlookers to move back even farther away from the scene.
