ELKTON — A gunman and his two accomplices remained on the loose Thursday after they allegedly tried to rob a pharmacy near Elkton a day earlier, apparently seeking only prescription medication, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Dressed in black, the trio entered the Rite-Aid in the 700 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) at approximately 8 a.m on Wednesday and approached a store employee, police said. At that time, police added, one of the men brandished a black handgun and instructed the worker to lead them to the pharmacy section.
The men fled from the store, however, after they realized that the pharmacy section was not open for business at that hour, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, who commented, “The pharmacy was closed up and they could not access it.”
They got into a vehicle described as a “tan or silver four-door sedan,” which was last seen heading east on Route 40 toward the Delaware state line, police reported.
Store surveillance cameras videotaped the gunman and his two accomplices during the attempted robbery and CCSO detectives have been studying that footage, according to Holmes. As of late Thursday afternoon, official descriptions of the men, aside from them wearing all black clothing, had not been released.
Showing an interest only the pharmacy section, the men did not try to steal money from store cash registers, police noted.
“We are familiar with similar robberies that have occurred in this region recently, and we are looking into the possibility that this is related to those other incidents,” Holmes said.
This marks the first reported incident of someone robbing or attempting to rob a Cecil County pharmacy in approximately four years.
According to Cecil Whig archives and court records, there have been a couple of long periods during the past 10 years in which robbers — exhibiting no interest in money inside the cash registers — have stolen or have attempted to steal prescription painkillers and other medication from pharmacies in this county.
