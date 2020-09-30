ELKTON — A man who gunned down a rival execution-style outside the victim’s Port Deposit-area home in October 2013 received a 50-year prison term Friday — 80 years less than his original penalty — after accepting a plea deal in his appealed case.
The 50-year sentence in the appealed case gives the defendant, John Wallace Green III, now 35, of Elkton, a chance of someday gaining his freedom, although no sooner than about 33 years from now, counting the seven years Green already has served.
On the other hand, the 130 years in sentences that Green received after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and two other offenses at the conclusion of his 2014 trial was tantamount to a life sentence. Under those sentences, Green would not have been eligible for his first parole hearing until he was about 94 years old.
Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer reported that prosecutors had received the approval of the victim’s family before offering the plea agreement to Green and recommending 50 years in sentences in his appealed case.
Green shot Jeffrey Adam Myers, 33, three times at 4:50 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2013, killing Myers as he sat in his Ford F-150 pickup truck at the base of a long driveway leading to the home that Myers shared with his parents in the 1500 block of Principio Road.
He did so as a “hit-man” for his co-defendant, Jonathan Blair Copeland, then 25, because Myers had stolen an estimated $6,000 to $10,000 in heroin and cash from Copeland’s home near North East a couple of days earlier.
Dellmyer told the Cecil Whig that the decision to offer the plea agreement to Green in his appealed case was intended, in part, to save Myers’ surviving family members from the emotional trauma of sitting through another trial and to guarantee that Green still would receive a lengthy sentence. The plea agreement was offered after “extensive consultation” with Myer’s surviving relatives, he noted.
“While we were prepared to retry this case as required by the appellate court, we respect and honor the rights of victims and their families who prefer a more timely and certain resolution. This plea agreement gives them an opportunity for closure,” Dellmyer explained, before commenting, “They will always remember Jeff as a beloved son, brother and friend.”
During Friday’s hearing, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Jane Cairns Murray imposed a maximum 30-year sentence on Wallace for second-degree murder, which does not include premeditation as one of its elements, and a consecutive 20-year penalty for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence.
Under state law, Green must serve half of his 50-year prison sentence before he would be eligible for his first parole hearing, which doesn’t necessarily mean that he would be released then, given that Maryland inmates who have been convicted of murder and other violent crimes typically serve about 80 percent of their terms, at least, before they are freed. (Green would be approximately 53 years old when he is eligible for his first parole hearing.)
Green pleaded guilty to those two offenses in January, as a part of a plea agreement, after the Maryland Court of Special Appeals vacated his original convictions for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence and then granted him a new trial.
Throughout this seven-year-old murder case, Green has been represented by Harford County-based lawyer Shane Nolan.
The sentence imposed by Murray matched a recommendation made by Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman, whose request exceeded state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum of 30 years of active incarceration for Green. State sentencing guidelines are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors.(Green was free on bond in an unrelated armed robbery case when he fatally shot Myers in October 2013, court records show.)
Background
In December 2014, after deliberating approximately two hours at the conclusion of a five-day trial, a Cecil County Circuit Court jury convicted Green of first-degree murder, which includes premeditation as one of its elements. Jurors also found Green guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence.
Then in July 2015, Murray imposed a total of 130 years in sentences on Green, who was 29 at that time. Murray specifically imposed a maximum life sentence on Green for first-degree murder — before suspending all but 80 years of that penalty — and 50 years in consecutive sentences for his two lesser convictions.
Before imposing the 130 years in sentences some six years ago, Murray remarked from the bench, “This is society at its worst. This is vigilantism at its worst.”
On behalf of his client, Nolan later appealed Green’s case and convinced the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to set aside Green’s convictions and to grant him a new trial — setting the stage for the plea hearing in January, which resulted in Friday’s sentencing.
As for Copeland’s case, he received a 45-year prison term in January 2015, three months after pleading guilty to first-degree murder as part of a plea deal. Specifically, Murray, who presided over Copeland’s case, too, imposed a maximum life sentence on him and then suspended all but 45 years of it.
Copeland appealed his case, too. In 2016, however, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals upheld his convictions, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives.
Prosecutors identified Copeland as the defendant who orchestrated the execution-style shooting of Myers and Green as the triggerman.
Investigation and trial
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office detectives developed Green and Copeland as suspects shortly after the October 2013 slaying of Myers, according to prosecutors.
With the assistance of various witnesses, investigators were able to establish that Green and Copeland, along with other men, had confronted Myers at the Principio Road residence he shared with his parents on Oct. 21, 2013, two days before the fatal shooting, prosecutors said.
They accused Myers of stealing money and drugs from them and, at one point, Copeland threatened to kill Myers, prosecutors added. (Prosecutors reported that Myers, who was the father of two children, had been struggling with a heroin addiction that derailed his life as a caring family man who did landscaping, masonry, carpentry and other handiwork.)
Then on Oct. 23, 2013, witnesses saw Copeland and his Mustang at that Principio Road residence and a shorter, stockier man — later identified as Green, who fired a gun through the driver’s side window of Myer’s truck, where Myers was seated, according to prosecutors. Cell phone records and surveillance footage put Green and Copeland together in the Mustang after the shooting, prosecutors reported.
During Green’s trial, prosecutors called 28 witnesses – including one woman who saw the shooting as she was driving on Principio Road – and they presented 49 pieces of evidence.
Green testified on his own behalf during that trial, admitting that he had lied to CCSO investigators during his post-arrest interviews. At some points during those taped interviews, Green modified his story after learning that detectives had evidence that caught him in lies.
On the witness stand, Green retracted one more account when he finally admitted that he was at the murder scene. But he tearfully claimed that it was Copeland, not him, who gunned down Myers and that he was shocked and scared by it. (Green testified that he had known Myers for several years and considered him a friend.)
While standing at the driver’s side door of his black Ford Mustang, which he used to block the lane so Myers couldn’t drive away, Copeland said, “Bust him,” to Green, according to Green’s testimony.
Green, in turn, pointed a handgun into the truck and opened fire on Myers, according to prosecutors and the jury, which found him guilty of first-degree murder and two other offenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.