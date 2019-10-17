NORTH EAST — Maryland State Police troopers at the North East Barrack will be taking a quid-pro-quo approach to trick-or-treating later this month, with the goal of helping needy families in Cecil County while pleasing the sweet tooth of every youngster in costume.
Called “Coats for Candy,” the charity event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 – better known as Halloween – in front of the barrack at 2433 W. Pulaski Highway.
It is a winter outerwear drive in which troopers at that barrack will be accepting clean, new or like-new coats, jackets, winter hats and beanies, gloves, and scarves.
“(Because) it will be Halloween, kids who participate can trick-or-treat at the barrack in exchange for a donated coat or other winter outerwear,” said MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirshner, barrack commander, noting that plenty of goodies will be on hand to give to youngsters, who will be accompanied by their parents.
Also in keeping with the spirit of Halloween, the barrack will be decorated, Kirschner noted.
MSP troopers handling the donation collection and trick-or-treating assignment will be stationed on the horseshoe-shaped lane, as they were for a food drive that the agency held there last month.
Also the same as that food drive, all of the winter outwear donated during the “Coats for Candy” campaign will remain in Cecil County and will help needy people in this community, according to Kirschner. The donated outwear will be sent to the Cecil County Help Center, he reported.
During the five-hour-long food drive in September, which was called, “Pack the Patrol Car,” troopers at that barrack filled three MSP vehicles with canned goods and other non-perishable foods that were donated by citizens.
Those food contributions were sent to the Cecil County Food Bank, which helps feed needy families in this county.
While promoting that food drive, Kirschner commented, “The good thing about it is all of the food we collect will stay in Cecil County, and it will assist those in need right here.”
He also noted that several troopers assigned to the North East Barrack are Cecil County residents, giving them personal reasons to help in this community, in addition to professional ones.
Kirschner reiterated those remarks on Thursday, relating them to the “Coats for Candy” charity event set for Halloween at the barrack.
