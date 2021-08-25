ELKTON — The second day of a murder trial for a defendant accused of intentionally running over a purported rival — twice — in a sport utility vehicle near North East included testimony from a man who witnessed the deadly attack.
Zane Foley, 37, now of South Dakota, testified on Tuesday that he and Mark Scott Jackson, 39, were walking together westward on Lums Road toward the Route 272 intersection at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2020, after buying cigarettes and scratch-off lottery tickets respectively at the nearby Flying J Travel Center store.
Foley testified that he heard the revving engine of what he believed to be a silver sport utility vehicle, which was behind them on Lums Road, and that he then noticed the reaction of Jackson, who was talking on his cell phone at the time.
“He looked over his left shoulder and took off running . . . It was instant fear. He looked pretty scared,” Foley testified.
The driver of that vehicle “put the pedal to the floor” and plowed into Jackson from behind, knocking him into the intersection, according to Foley’s account.
“When he (Jackson) landed, he (the driver) made sure he hit him again. He lined up and ran over him a second time,” Foley testified.
After that, the SUV driver crossed the intersection, turned into the nearby Liquor World parking lot, off the western section of Lums Road, across Route 272 from the Flying J, and then made a quick U-turn there, before speeding away and making a left turn onto northbound Route 272.
“I thought maybe it was going to hit me next. Obviously, he had no intention to get me,” Foley testified.
Foley, who had been walking a short distance away from Jackson when the SUV ran over Jackson the first time, called 911, he said. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to testimony given Tuesday by paramedics who had been dispatched to the scene.
During his testimony, Foley noted that he did not know Jackson, per se, having met him for the first time earlier that morning as they crossed paths while walking to the Flying J from their separate residences less than a half-mile from that store.
Foley was able to describe the suspect vehicle only as a silver SUV, reminiscent of a Jeep Grant Cherokee to him, and noted that it had a Delaware license plate.
But he could not identify or even describe the driver because he did not see that person.
Prosecutors, however, maintain that the driver who deliberately ran over Jackson twice on that morning — killing him — was Martin Edward Goodwin Jr., 42, of Elkton. Goodwin is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree.
A Cecil County grand jury handed up that murder indictment against him in January, after a Maryland State Police investigation revealed that Jackson and Goodwin knew each other and that they had been feuding over heroin deals and a purported drug theft, according to court records.
The feud was marked by fights between Goodwin and Jackson — and by Goodwin threatening to kill Jackson, court records show.
Goodwin and his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Deborah Warner-Dennis, opted for a court trial instead of jury trial. Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes is presiding over that trial and, at its conclusion, he will render his verdicts.
After adjourning for the day late Tuesday afternoon, the murder trial is scheduled to resume on Wednesday morning, when Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman will continue presenting the state’s case. The murder trial is scheduled to continue through Thursday.
