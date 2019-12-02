RISING SUN — If you think your Christmas tree is a struggle to assemble, try putting together Thomas Miller's tree train.
This is the time of year Miller is on tour, taking his six layer train show to various locations in Rising Sun, North East and Oxford.
"Each layer is a different gauge," Miller explained. "It takes 6- to 8- hours to set up."
For the uninitiated, the gauge refers to its size compared to an actual train car, engine or accessory. On Miller's unique layout the smallest is "N" gauge. He also has "HO" and "O" including Lionel, Marx and garden trains.
Miller wanted to have a spiral layout where the train could travel from top to bottom but ended up with the tiered design. He sets up the tree and connects each track to the controls.
"I make sure all the trains run and then I set up the buildings," he said.
Like many, Miller had a layout under his Christmas tree. One layer became two. However now that layout takes over his dining room during the holidays.
The Train Tree is typically a Christmas set up, too.
"I do it mostly just at Christmas but I have set it up a few times at home for Christmas in July," he admitted.
Tree Train will be on display at the Oxford Train & Craft Show Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. until 2.
"I'm working on a Polar Express layout for the Oxford show," Miller hinted. It will be at Redman Lodge, 114 Brick Road.
From there, the Tree Train comes to Queen Street Nutrition in Rising Sun Dec. 9 - 11, located at the corner of Main and Queen Streets. You can see the train run from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. each day.
Next, it moves to 5 & 10 Antique Market, 115 South Main St. in North East. It will be there from Dec. 13 to 15 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The tree train will then head back to Rising Sun for Dec. 17 through Christmas Eve.
"It's a big hit with everybody," she said.
