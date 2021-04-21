ELKTON — The branches are bare on a recently-erected, stainless steel tree that stands on a concrete pedestal in the Unity Garden Courtyard fronting the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse on Main Street in Elkton.
But on Friday, during a low-key ceremony, that tree will sprout its first few leaves in the form of padlocks – each engraved with the name of a Cecil County resident who was killed at the hands of another. The victim’s birthdate and date of death also will be inscribed on the padlock.
It is The Tree of Love, a permanent memorial for the sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, uncles, aunts and so forth who were murdered or were killed by drunk or drugged drivers.
Six personalized padlocks are slated to be attached to the tree’s branches on Friday. They will memorialize the lost loved ones of a core group of people who, for the past eight years, have played major roles in the planning and fundraising for the project, which cost approximately $45,000.
The Tree of Love was created at the Matthew Harris Studio, which, based near Perryville, specializes in custom architectural metalwork and sculptures. (The stainless steel tree stands about six feet tall, not counting its pedestal.)
“It’s more of a celebration that it is finally done. It’s been a long eight years,” said Kathy McCoy VanCulin, a Chesapeake City-area native who now lives in Florida, referring to the small gathering planned for Friday.
A much larger, public dedication ceremony is tentatively scheduled to be held at The Tree of Love on Sept. 10, as long as coronavirus-related restrictions on such gatherings are not in place at that time, according to VanCulin.
VanCulin’s sister, Terri Ann McCoy, 40, was shot and killed when she stirred from sleep after four gunmen broke into her parents’ Chesapeake City-area home in November 2009, terrorized the couple and then robbed them.
VanCulin will hang a padlock on the tree Friday to permanently memorialize her sister.
Also slated to hang a memorial padlock on Friday is Cecil County resident Lynn Jones, whose 22-year-old son, Ross Jones, was beaten and fatally shot inside his Elkton home in April 2005.
In addition, three personalized padlocks will be hung by Cecil County resident Jennifer LePore, whose son, Christopher Ryan LePore, 18, of Perryville, and his two friends – Evan James Weichert, also 18, of Port Deposit, and Randi Inez Taylor, 19, of Colora – were killed on April 17, 2008 when a drug-addled motorist ran a red light at the intersection of eastbound U.S. Route 40 and Red Toad Road near North East at 93 mph and crashed into their car.
Another Cecil County resident, Clara Sheffler, will hang a padlock on the tree to permanently memorialize her daughter, Marchal Elizabeth Adams, who died in 2011 after being stabbed more than 70 times by her husband.
Those four women and Valda Rotolo, who has been employed as victim-witness coordinator for the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office for many years, formed the Friends of Cecil County Victims Services, a non-profit group that held fundraisers for the The Tree of Love victims memorial and oversaw its design.
“Yes, Val works for the State’s Attorney’s Office as a victim coordinator, but she has gone above and beyond. She is a huge victims’ advocate. She has a deep connection with us,” VanCulin said. “She has a great big heart. It’s as if one of her loved ones had been murdered.”
Every April since 2000, the CCSAO has sponsored a Victims Memorial Wall & Walk in the courtyard to publicly remember county residents who lost their lives at the hands of others in murders, manslaughters, vehicular homicides and similar crimes – and it will continue to do so, although there now is a permanent memorial there.
During the annual event, which attracts dozens of surviving family members and friends, the names of victims are placed on cards and then are affixed to a makeshift wall created with office partitions. The names also appear on signs lining the courtyard sidewalks.
In the most recent memorial event, the names of about 150 Cecil County victims appeared on the makeshift wall, as well as on colorful placards lining the garden sidewalk.
But those signs and the makeshift memorial wall are taken down immediately after every annual Victims Memorial Wall & Walk event.
The Tree of Love, which is designed to accommodate 400 personalized padlocks, is a permanent memorial.
“The tree is up. The tree is beautiful. And there is plenty of room on the tree for more names in the years to come,” VanCulin commented.
Anyone who lost a Cecil County resident at the hands of another can makes arrangements to hang a personalized memorial padlock on The Tree of Love by calling the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office at 410-996-5335 and asking for Valda Rotolo. Each padlock costs $20, but, based on financial circumstances, the cost can be waived.
