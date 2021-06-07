ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford has thrown his support behind Travis Marion for mayor of Rising Sun.
Marion is seeking re-election in October.
“I am impressed with the progress made in Rising Sun under Mayor Marion’s leadership," Rutherford said in a statement issued recently. "From the revitalization of Main Street, to investing in infrastructure for the 21st century, Mayor Travis Marion is changing Rising Sun for the better."
Marion was 26 when he became mayor of Rising Sun in an uncontested election in 2014, two years after being elected as a town commissioner. The town has since then changed its term of office from two years to four and moved the election from June to October.
Marion briefly had a challenger in 2017, until the candidate withdrew two weeks ahead of the election.
Rutherford has come to Rising Sun several times in years past; most recently visiting a COVID-19 vaccination site run by the Cecil County Health Department at the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun Banquet Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.