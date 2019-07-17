ELKTON — A North East man and woman are facing drug distribution charges after a traffic stop recovered a cache of heroin, police reported.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Joseph McCabe was on traffic patrol near the intersection of Route 213 and U.S. Route 40 on June 19 when he observed a Honda CRV swerve in and out of a turn lane without signaling, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Cecil County District Court.
McCabe then turned on his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop. After approaching the vehicle, he made contact with driver John R. Crilley Jr., 73, and passenger Miranda R. Brown, 22. While running a check for any outstanding warrants, McCabe also requested a K-9 unit for a scan for possible narcotics.
CCSO Cpl. Joseph Brewer with his K-9 Max responded to the scene, and when McCabe asked the subjects to exit the vehicle before the scan he noticed a plastic baggie containing suspected heroin or fentanyl stamped “BMW” on the driver’s side floorboard, according to court records.
McCabe then conducted a search of the whole vehicle and found a bundle of 14 baggies of suspected heroin or fentanyl in the driver’s side door and more of the suspected drugs stamped “Flammers” in a bag under the driver’s side floor mat, records indicate. Between the driver’s and passenger’s seats, a folded piece of paper reportedly contained trace amounts of suspected methamphetamine. In a purse in the backseat, McCabe also found a glass pipe containing suspected crack cocaine residue, records report.
Placing them under arrest, Brown and Crilley were transported back to CCSO headquarters. On the way, Crilley told McCabe that a man referred to as “Philly Steve” placed the bundle of suspected heroin or fentanyl in his door panel and ordered him to deliver to an Elkton motel, according to records.
After waiving his Miranda rights at CCSO headquarters, Crilley repeated the assertion that he was delivering drugs for “Philly Steve” and that he had done so in the past, records indicate.
Crilley and Brown are both charged with two counts of drug distribution, three counts of drug possession and one count each of distribution of a heroin-fentanyl mix and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being subsequently indicted on July 10, their bail was set at $50,000, but neither had posted that amount as of Wednesday and remain in the Cecil County Detention Center.
