PORT DEPOSIT — A woman remained jailed Thursday after investigators confiscated approximately a half-pound of suspect methamphetamine and more than 20 baggies containing suspect heroin during a traffic stop near Port Deposit, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified Port Deposit-area resident Jamie L. Moore, 32, as the suspect.
Moore was arrested on Tuesday after a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a red Ford Taurus in the driveway of Moore’s residence in the 100 block of Firetower Road, police said. The deputy stopped the vehicle after noticing the driver — a man with whom the law enforcement officer is familiar — operating the car on nearby roads despite the fact that he has a suspended license, police added.
The driver was not charged in the drug case, according to court records, which further indicate that Moore was his front-seat passenger and that she claimed sole possession of the alleged contraband that investigators seized while searching the Ford Taurus and her.
After spotting a prescription medication bottle containing several pills, believed to be a suspect sedative, and lacking a label on the floorboard in the front-passenger’s seat, the deputy dispatched back-up law enforcement officers and arranged for a probable-cause search of the car, police reported.
CCSO Sr. Deputy Joseph McCabe, who is a member of the agency’s Street Level Crimes Unit, arrived at the traffic-stop scene and assumed the investigation, court records show.
Investigators confiscated a plastic baggie containing 225.5 grams of suspect methamphetamine after finding it inside a floral backpack that was on the front passenger’s seat, where Moore had been seated, court records allege. There are about 226 grams in a half-pound.
In addition, investigators seized 10 plastic baggies containing suspect heroin and/or, fentanyl, after finding them inside two clutch bags on the front-passenger seat, police said. A “WHITE FACE” street brand stamp was on all 10 baggies, police added.
After investigators confiscated those items, Moore blurted, “It’s all mine,” to McCabe, according to charging documents.
McCabe arrested Moore at the scene and, while searching her outer clothing, he confiscated 13 additional baggies containing suspect heroin and/or, fentanyl and bearing the same “WHITE FACE” street brand stamp, court records allege.
After Moore had been transported to CCSO’s headquarters near Elkton for processing, a female deputy conducted a strip-search of the suspect and confiscated one baggie holding suspect heroin and/or, fentanyl and bearing an “OH, YEAH” street brand stamp, police reported.
A female deputy later confiscated 12 additional baggies containing suspect heroin and/or, fentanyl, during a second strip-search — after Moore told investigators, during a police interview, that she had hidden a bundle of “dope” inside her body, police said. Those baggies had been marked with a “PR” street brand stamp, police added.
During the police interview, Moore told investigators that “all of the drugs in the vehicle belonged to her and that she had just bought the methamphetamine from an individual in Delaware,” according to charging documents.
Scheduled for a Sept. 29 preliminary hearing, Moore is facing six criminal charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, court records show.
Moore remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, one day after her bail review hearing, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.