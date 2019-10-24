PERRYVILLE — A man is facing drug charges after investigators confiscated suspected methamphetamine, a scale and other evidence during a Perryville-area traffic stop — one in which he made certain admissions, according to Cecil County District Court records.
A Maryland Transportation Authority Police officer stopped a blue Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by the suspect, Lance J. Poppiti, 29, of Elkton, in the eastbound lane of West Pulaski Highway at approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday because a random computer check revealed that the vehicle’s registration had expired, police reported.
Poppiti consented to a vehicle search, when asked by the officer, according to police.
The officer found a small bag containing “a white rock-like substance” under the driver’s seat, near the center console, and that investigator suspected that the contents was methamphetamine, police said. The officer also found “multiple clear baggies” in the driver’s side pocket and a black digital scale inside a metal container in the back of the vehicle, police added.
Referring to the scale, Poppiti told the officer, “I used it to weight my stuff when I (got) it,” court records allege.
“When I asked Mr. Poppiti when he last used and what he used, he stated, ‘Earlier in the day and I used meth,’” the arresting officer reports in his statement of probable cause.
The officer arrested Poppiti at the traffic stop scene, police reported.
Poppiti is facing four criminal charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to court records, which indicate that he is scheduled for a Nov. 18 preliminary hearing.
As of Thursday night, Poppiti remained in the Cecil County Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 bond, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show. He initially had been held without bond, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.