Traffic stop near Perryville nets $53K in cocaine, one arrest

PERRYVILLE — A man remained jailed Tuesday after investigators confiscated more than one pound of cocaine with an estimated street value of $53,100 during an Interstate 95 traffic stop near Perryville, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Maryland State Police Tfc. McNeely stopped a black Mazda 6 driven by the suspect – Patrick Bonner, 55, of Philadelphia, Pa. — at approximately 6:30 p.m. on June 3 in the northbound lane of I-95 because Bonner allegedly was speeding, police said.
While interacting with Bonner, police added, the trooper noticed “indicators of criminal activity,” prompting him to dispatch MSP Sgt. Connolly and his specially trained scent dog, K9 Akita, to the traffic stop scene. (To avoid compromising future investigations, law enforcement officers do not publicly detail criminal indicators.)
Akita alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff scan of the exterior of the Mazda, setting the stage for a probable-cause search, police reported.
Investigators found a pink, square, heat-sealed bag containing 531 grams of suspect cocaine while searching the trunk of the car, court records allege. There are 453 grams in a pound.
“Due to the sheer weight and method of packaging, the cocaine is indicative of the sale and distribution of drugs,” McNeely wrote in his statement of probable cause contained in court records.
At the outset of the traffic stop, according to charging documents, Bonner identified himself as “Elton Earl Gordon,” a name that investigators determined was false. Investigators later learned that Bonner has a history of using fake names when interacting with law enforcement officers, court records allege.
“Investigation revealed that Bonner has been arrested numerous times under eight different aliases. Based on the circumstances surrounding the traffic stop and Bonner’s identity, it is believed that Bonner is a flight risk,” according to charging documents.
Court records also indicate that a federal detainer will be lodged against Bonner.
Scheduled for a July 20 preliminary hearing, Bonner is charged with possession of a large amount of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and simple possession of cocaine, court records show.
Bonner remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, four days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.