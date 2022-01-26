PERRYVILLE — Two California men are facing drug smuggling charges after investigators confiscated 30 pounds of suspect marijuana — in addition to more than 2,100 “pre-rolled blunts,” or marijuana cigarettes — during an Interstate 95 traffic stop near Perryville, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspects as Takhir Abdrakhmandov, 30, and Daulet R. Baltabayev, 34; both of Los Angeles, Ca.
The investigation leading to the arrests of the suspects occurred on Tuesday, when a Maryland Transportation Authority police officer stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe in the northbound late of I-95, near the Perryville exit ramp, because it was allegedly traveling 63 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, court records show.
Abdrakhmandov was the driver of the Tahoe, which investigators described as a rental with a Florida license plate, and Baltabayev was his front-seat passenger, police said. The officer dispatched a K9 officer and his specially-trained scent dog, in addition to a backup officer, after noticing signs of “criminal activity,” including numerous brown cardboard boxes inside the vehicle, police added.
Baltabayev told the officer that he and Abdrakhmandov were traveling from Miami, Fla., to New York to see a friend, but he was unable to specify where in that state they were destined, and he maintained that the containers were “moving boxes” for that friend, court records show.
When asked by the officer, Baltabayev denied that there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, police said. A short time later, police added, the scent dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside the Tahoe during a sniff-scan outside the vehicle, which, in turn, led to a probable-cause search.
Before the search, the backup officer asked Abdrakhmandov if there was “weed” inside the vehicle and, if so, was it “a lot,” according to court records. Abdrakhmandov acknowledged that there was marijuana inside the Tahoe and replied, “Maybe,” regarding if the amount could be considered “a lot,” court records show.
Investigators found two hard-plastic suitcases, each holding 14 heat-sealed bags, every one of them containing one pound of suspect marijuana — translating to a total of 28 pounds of the drug, according to the charging document. In addition, investigators found two more such bags, also each containing one pound of suspect marijuana, behind the driver’s seat, court records allege.
On the back seats, investigators found five cardboard boxes, all of which had labels indicating that they contained “different household items,” police reported.
“Inside each cardboard box was individual boxes of 2 ‘blunts’ each. Each container was labeled with 21% THC content and labeled as CDS Marijuana,” court records allege.
The investigators determined that the five boxes contained a total of 1,088 packages of two pre-rolled blunts, which equates to 2,176 marijuana cigarettes, according to the charging document.
Investigators also found $9,800 and six iPhones inside the Tahoe and seized those items, too, police reported.
Officers arrested the two suspects at the traffic-stop scene, police said.
Abdrakhmandov and Baltabayev are each charged with importing five to 45 kilos of marijuana into the state and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute — felonies that, if convicted, are punishable by up to 10 years and five years in prison respectively, according to court records. They also are charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, court records show.
Both suspects remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, one day after their bail review hearings, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.