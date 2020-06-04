Traffic stop near Perryville nets $150K in fentanyl

PERRYVILLE — A traffic stop on Interstate 95 near Perryville led to investigators confiscating nearly two and a half pounds of suspect fentanyl with an estimated street value of $150,000, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators also seized more than a half-ounce of suspect heroin during the traffic stop, which occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the southbound lane of I-95 near Perryville, after an MSP trooper noticed that a vehicle driven by the suspect — Carlos Franciso De-La-Cruz, 33, of Bronx, N.Y. — was speeding, police reported.
After noticing some “criminal indicators” while interacting with De-La-Cruz, the trooper dispatched a member of the agency’s K-9 Unit, according to police. Law enforcement officers do not publicly specify criminal indicators, to avoid compromising future investigations.
The specially trained scent dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff scan of the suspect vehicle’s exterior, which set the stage for a probable-cause search, police reported.
“A search of the car revealed hidden compartments operated by hydraulic pistons located in the seats for the driver and right front seat passenger. From these compartments, troopers recovered a package of suspected fentanyl weighing more than 1,100 grams, with a street value of about $150,000. A package weighing almost 17 grams of suspected heroin was also recovered,” an MSP spokesman outlined.
There are 28 grams in an ounce and 453 grams in a pound.
The MSP spokesman further reported that a preliminary investigation indicated that “the fentanyl and heroin were being transported from New York to Maryland for street sales.” Cecil County Drug Task Force agents are assisting in the investigation, the spokesman noted.
De-La-Cruz is facing seven criminal charges, five of which are felonies, including importing fentanyl into the state, possession of a large amount of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to Cecil County District Court records, which indicate that De-La-Cruz is scheduled for a July 20 preliminary hearing.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, after after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
