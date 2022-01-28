NORTH EAST — A man remained jailed Thursday after investigators confiscated more than six pounds of suspect cocaine with a street value in excess of $100,000 during an Interstate 95 traffic stop near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Matthew J. Lopez, 29, of Fitchburg, Mass.
A Maryland State Police trooper stopped a Subaru driven by Lopez in the northbound lane of I-95, less than a half-mile south of North East exit, at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday because he allegedly was driving 77 mph in a posted 65 mph zone, police said. The vehicle driven by Lopez was a rental with Florida license plates, police added.
While speaking with Lopez, the trooper made several observations that led him “to believe that criminal activity was afoot,” which prompted him to ask additional law enforcement officers, including one assigned to the agency’s K9 Unit, to come to the traffic-stop scene, court records show.
During a sniff-scan outside the suspect vehicle, a specially-trained scent dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside the Subaru, police reported.
“While conducting a hand search of the vehicle, an electronically controlled aftermarket compartment was located in the dashboard,” according to the charging document.
After opening the compartment and looking inside of it, troopers found three “heat sealed compressed bricks” containing a white powder substance that investigators determined to be cocaine, based on testing that was performed later at MSP’s JFK Barrack near Perryville, court records allege.
The trooper arrested Lopez at the traffic-stop scene, police reported.
Investigators determined that the confiscated cocaine weighed 2,984 grams, which translates to slightly more than six and a half pounds, police said. The seized cocaine has an approximate street value of $105,000, police added.
Lopez is facing three felony drug charges, including importing cocaine into the state and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, which, if he is convicted, are punishable by up to 25 years and 20 years in prison respectively, court records show. He also is facing a misdemeanor possession-of-cocaine charge, according to court records.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, two days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
