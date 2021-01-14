NORTH EAST — A traffic stop on Interstate 95 near North East on Wednesday night led to investigators confiscating nearly three pounds of suspect marijuana, as well as “assorted” cannabis oils and edibles, and other evidence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators arrested and charged the sole occupant of the vehicle — Michael Ravelo, 40, of Miami, Fla., court records show.
Maryland State Police Tfc. Daniel Mooney stopped an orange BMW 353i driven by Ravel in the southbound lane of I-95 at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday because Ravel failed to lower his car’s high beams, after the trooper had maneuvered his unmarked patrol vehicle and started driving in front of him, police reported.
While talking to Ravel at the suspect vehicle’s window, the trooper detected the “odor of marijuana” coming from inside the BMW, police said. At that point, police added, Mooney informed Ravel that he would be conducting a probable-cause search of the vehicle.
“Ravel advised he had some marijuana in trunk,” according to charging documents.
While searching the vehicle, investigators seized 1,349 grams of suspect marijuana, in addition to “marijuana oils and edibles,” court records allege. There are about 453 grams in one pound.
Investigators also confiscated suspect hallucinogenic mushrooms and pills of MDMA, a synthetic drug commonly called “Ecstasy” or “Molly,” after finding those substances inside a lunchbox in the trunk, according to charging documents.
Arrested at the traffic stop scene and now scheduled for a Feb. 10 preliminary hearing, Ravel is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, which is a felony, and three related misdemeanor drug offenses, according to court records.
Ravel remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday while awaiting his bail review hearing, court records show.
