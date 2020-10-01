NORTH EAST — Two men remained jailed Thursday after investigators confiscated slightly less than a half-pound of suspected heroin — some of which was “raw,” meaning pure, or lacking the presence of cutting agents — during an Interstate 95 traffic stop near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The investigation started at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, when Maryland State Police Master Trooper Seiders stopped a southbound Chevrolet pickup truck about a mile north of the North East exit on suspicion that the vehicle had been stolen, police reported.
Seiders made the stop after the license plate reader mounted on his patrol vehicle alerted that the truck had been stolen, police said. The trooper then contacted a JFK Barrack dispatcher, who informed Seiders that a check on that truck’s license plate resulted in a “positive hit for a reported stolen vehicle through New York Police Department,” police added.
Charging documents identify the suspects as Staten Island, N.Y. residents Albert Torres, 36, who was driving the truck, and his front-seat passenger, Roman Kopacz, 38.
Torres told the trooper that he owned the truck, maintaining that he had purchased the vehicle approximately two months earlier and that he had registered it under the name of his business, Shaolins Finest Towing, police reported.
“I also learned that Torres and Kopacz had left New York City and were destined for Tampa, Fla., for approximately one week,” Seiders reports in his written statement of probable cause.
The trooper dispatched a specially trained scent dog and its handler, after noticing “numerous indicators of criminal activity” while interacting with Torres and Kopacz, court records show. (To preserve the integrity of future investigations, law enforcement officers typically do not publicly detail indicators of criminal activity.)
Because the dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff-scan of the suspect truck’s exterior, investigators searched the vehicle, police reported.
Investigators seized 124 grams of suspected heroin, which had been parceled into numerous wax fold bundles, while searching the bed of the truck, court records allege. That suspected heroin was contained in a plastic bag found inside a Huggies baby wipe cardboard box, court records show.
They also confiscated approximately 13 grams of a “light brown powder substance,” believed to be “raw” heroin, and a plastic spoon covered in suspected heroin residue, all of which were found in another plastic bag inside the cardboard box, according to charging documents.
In addition, investigators found two “small brick-shaped packages” containing about 32 grams of suspected heroin while searching the cab of the truck, in addition to 32 suspected methadone pills, four pills of suspected Xanax and a smoking device coated in suspected crack cocaine residue, court records allege. Those items were found inside an “Axe brand cardboard box,” police noted.
During a pat-down search after arresting the two suspects at the scene, the trooper confiscated a glass smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine residue, after finding it inside the pocket of Kopacz’ pants, police reported.
The combined weight of the confiscated suspected heroin was slightly more than 169 grams, translating to about two ounces less than a half-pound, court records show. There are about 226 grams in a half-pound. There are approximately 28 grams in one ounce.
Scheduled for Oct 26 preliminary hearings, Torres and Kopacz are each facing the same six charges, including felony counts of importing heroin into the state, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of a large amount of heroin, according to court records.
They remain in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, after their bail review hearings on Tuesday, court records show.
