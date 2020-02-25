NORTH EAST – A woman who allegedly impeded traffic at a North East-area intersection with her stopped vehicle is facing several drug charges, after investigators found nearly 70 baggies of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl and other evidence while checking on her, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The incident occurred at the intersection of West Pulaski Highway and Mechanics Valley Road at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, a day after the suspect, Hannah Elizabeth Newell, of North East, turned 29 years old, court records show.
While on routine patrol, Deputy Cryder of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office noticed a Hyundai sedan stopped at the traffic signal and “observed that the light was green and (that) cars were having to go around the vehicle,” according to court records.
That prompted Cryder to maneuver his patrol vehicle beside car, giving him a view of a woman, later identified as Newell, “in the driver’s seat with her head laid back on the headrest,” court records allege.
At that point, the deputy turned on his patrol vehicle’s emergency lights, walked up to the driver’s side of the Hyundai and then tapped on the window, causing Newell to raise her head and attempt to open the door, police reported.
“In plain view on (Newell’s) lap, Deputy Cryder observed a clear plastic ziplock bag containing a hypodermic needle and several blue and white wax papers,” according to court records, which further indicate that the deputy, through his training and experience, believed that the items were packaged heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Cryder notes in his written statement of probable cause that he did not observe “slurred speech or any other indicators of impairment.”
During a probable-cause search, investigators confiscated 68 baggies of suspect heroin/fentanyl, 1.5 grams of crack cocaine, a hypodermic needle, one burnt glass pipe, three prescription sedatives and one prescription painkiller – all of which had been inside the clear plastic ziplock baggie that Cryder had seen on Newell’s lap, court records allege.
A search of the Hyundai yielded no other evidence, police said, adding that investigators did find two cellphones belonging to Newell.
Cryder arrested Newell at the traffic stop scene, police reported.
Scheduled for a March 18 preliminary hearing, Newell is facing six charges, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to court records.
Newell remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, a day after her bail review hearing, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.