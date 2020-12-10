NORTH EAST — A man remained jailed Thursday after investigators confiscated 166 pounds of suspect “high-grade” marijuana with a street value of more than a half-million dollars during an Interstate 95 traffic stop near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Maryland State Police Master Trooper Seiders started his investigation at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when he stopped a southbound Toyota Sienna minivan about one mile south of the North East/Rising Sun exit for speeding, police said.
The trooper identified the driver and registered owner of the black minivan as Yi Jian Guo, 46, of Brooklyn, N.Y., police added.
“Guo stated that he was traveling to his friend’s restaurant in Maryland,” according to charging documents.
Seiders dispatched MSP Cpl. Hirsch and his specially trained scent dog, K9 Pascal, during the “normal business needs of the traffic stop” to conduct a sniff scan of the minivan’s exterior, police said. Pascal alerted to the presence of illegal drugs during that scan, prompting a probable cause search, police added.
“During the search, I located six laundry bags, each containing numerous vacuum-sealed bags of suspected hydroponic marijuana, which is a high-grade marijuana,” Seiders outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
Hydroponic marijuana is marijuana that has been grown in a nutrient-rich water solution, instead of soil.
The confiscated marijuana has a total weight of 166.6 pounds, which translates to 75,659 grams, and it has an estimated street value of $583,300, according to charging documents.
“Evidence indicated that the marijuana was being smuggled from New York to Maryland. The shear amount of marijuana seized far exceeds that of personal use and (was) intended for distribution,” court records allege.
Investigators arrested Guo at the traffic stop scene, police reported.
Guo is charged with importing marijuana into the state, possession of a large amount of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute — all of which are felonies — and a misdemeanor count of possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, according to court records.
Scheduled for a bail review hearing on Friday and a Jan. 6 preliminary proceeding, Guo remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, court records show.
