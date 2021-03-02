NORTH EAST — A man is facing drug charges after investigators confiscated nearly 18 pounds of suspect marijuana with an estimated street value of $45,000 from his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 near North East on Monday, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Tian Ouyang, 30, of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Maryland State Police Sgt. Connor made the arrest after stopping a 2017 BMW X5 driven by Ouyang in the southbound lane of I-95, about one mile north of the North East/Rising Sun ramps, at approximately 12:10 p.m. Monday for allegedly speeding, police reported.
Connor detected “numerous indicators of criminal activity” while speaking with Ouyang, who had produced a New York driver’s license, according to charging documents, which do not specify those indicators. (Law enforcement officers do not divulge information regarding “indicators of criminal activity,” to avoid compromising future investigations.)
The sergeant dispatched MSP Cpl. Hirsch and his specially-trained scent dog, K9 Pascal, which alerted to the presence of illegal substances while conducting a sniff-scan outside the suspect BMW bearing a New York license plate, police reported.
That led to a probable-cause search in which Connor found a “large laundry bag containing heat-sealed bags of suspected marijuana” inside the vehicle, police said. Field tests later performed on samples taken from the seized bags identified the substance in question as marijuana, police added.
Connor arrested Ouyang without incident at the traffic stop scene, court records show.
Charging documents indicate that investigators confiscated a total of 17.8 pounds of marijuana, which translates to approximately 8 kilos or 8,074 grams.
“Evidence and statements made by the defendant indicate that the marijuana was being transported from New York to Maryland. The estimated value of the suspected marijuana is $45,000. Based on the sheer amount of the marijuana seized show(s) an indication to distribute and is clearly over the 5 kilogram threshold for importation,” Connor outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
Ouyang is charged with importing marijuana into the state and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, which are felonies that, if convicted, are punishable by up to 10 and five years in prison respectively, according to court records. He also is charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor that, if convicted, carries a maximum six-month sentence, court records show.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, Ouyang remained in custody, according to court records.
