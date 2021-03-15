NORTH EAST — A man is facing several charges after investigators confiscated 82 pounds of suspect marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $280,000 — in addition to a bag holding in excess of $100,000 in cash — during a traffic stop near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Maryland State Police Sgt. Conner stopped a 2020 Toyota Sienna with New York license plates at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday in the northbound lane of Interstate 95, about two miles north of the North East/Rising Sun ramps, for allegedly speeding, police reported.
While interacting with the driver, Yong Bao Wang, 62, of Flushing, N.Y., the sergeant “detected numerous indicators of criminal activity and believed that Wang was actively engaged in a drug crime,” court records allege. (Law enforcement officers do not publicly specify indicators of criminal activity, to avoid compromising future investigations.)
Conner asked Wang for permission to search several “suspicious packages” that were in the vehicle’s cargo area, and he granted it, court records show.
The sergeant found 70 heat-sealed bags containing a total of 82.2 pounds of suspect marijuana, which translates to slightly more than 37 kilos or 37,330 grams, court records allege.
In addition, Conner found a large heat-sealed bag containing $105,000 in cash, according to charging documents.
“The bag was marked with the identical markings that were found on the marijuana. This indicates that the currency is that of drug proceeds from sales of marijuana,” court records further allege.
Conner arrested Wang at the scene of the traffic stop, police reported.
“Evidence and statements made by the defendant indicate that the marijuana was being transported from Washington, D.C., to New York. Although Wang denied direct knowledge of the marijuana and the currency, he admitted that he was being paid $300 to make this trip for unidentified persons. The estimated value of the suspected marijuana is $285,000,” according to court records.
In his written statement of probable cause, Conner notes that the 37 kilos of marijuana that he confiscated is “clearly over the 5-kilogram threshold for importation” and the amount is an indication of an intent to distribute.
Wang is charged with importation of marijuana into the state, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of proceeds from a drug offense — all of which are felonies that, if convicted, are punishable by up to 10 years, five years and five years in prison respectively, according to court records, which also show that Wang is scheduled for an April 9 preliminary hearing.
In addition, Wang is charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, court records show.
Wang remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
