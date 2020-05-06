Traffic stop near North East nets 10 lbs. of pot, pound of cocaine

NORTH EAST — Two men remained jailed on Wednesday after investigators confiscated more than 10 pounds of suspect marijuana and over a pound of suspect cocaine during an Interstate 95 traffic stop near North East earlier that day, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The traffic stop occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lane of I-95, a short distance south of the North East/Rising Sun interstate ramps, after Maryland State Police Tfc. Mooney spotted a black Jeep Cherokee with New York license plates and determined through a computer check that the vehicle had a suspended registration, police said.
During the traffic stop, the trooper identified the driver as Damon Jermaine Green, 43, of Gwynn Oak, and his front-seat passenger as Marcellis D. Mays, 37, of Windsor Mill, police added.
“While conversing with the occupants, I noticed the passenger’s hands were shaking. I also observed multiple rubber bands on the passenger’s left hand. While the occupants were looking for the vehicle’s registration card, I asked where they were coming from, to which the operator advised they were coming from Long Island, (N.Y.), and they were heading home to Gwynn Oak,” according to charging documents.
Mooney noted in court records that the Jeep is owned by a third party.
The trooper dispatched MSP Cpl. Taylor and his specially trained scent dog, K-9 Boomer, to the traffic stop because, through his professional experience and training, he is aware that multiple rubber bands are commonly used to “sort large sums of currency obtained by illegal means,” court records show.
Mooney also listed May’s “unusual nervousness” and the fact that he and Green were traveling in a sport utility vehicle that is owned by someone else as reasons for further on-scene investigation, police reported.
Moreover, the trooper reports in charging documents that the suspects’ destination and their point of departure also raised suspicion.
“I also know that Long Island, (N.Y.) and Gwynn Oak, (Md.) are known for high drug activity,” the trooper explains in his written statement of probable cause contained in court records.
During a sniff scan of the exterior of the SUV, K-9 Boomer alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside the Jeep, which, in turn, prompted investigators to search the vehicle, police reported.
Investigators found and confiscated 4,746 grams of suspect marijuana, which translates to some nine grams shy of 10 and a half pounds, and 508 grams of suspect cocaine while searching the Jeep, court records allege. There are approximately 453 grams in a pound.
In addition, investigators seized $7,543 while searching the Jeep, according to charging documents.
Arrested at the traffic stop scene, Mays and Green are facing the same four charges, including felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, court records show.
Mays and Green remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bonds on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records, which indicate that they are scheduled for bail review hearings on Thursday.
(1) comment
They couldn’t off got stopped any place better than Cecil County. They will plea bargain to time served. Another win for States Attorney’s office
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.