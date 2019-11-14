NORTH EAST – A traffic stop triggered by the alleged misuse of a car bearing an historic automobile license plate led to investigators confiscating suspect crack cocaine and heroin mixed with fentanyl and arresting two people, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The traffic stop occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 2400 block of West Pulaski Highway, after Cecil County Sheriff's Office Dfc. Joseph McCabe noticed a black Mercury traveling in front of him, police reported.
“Dfc. McCabe observed that the vehicle was occupied by two passengers,” according to court records, which further explain that an historic vehicle cannot by used “for primary transportation of passengers on a highway.”
Court records do not specify how old the Mercury is. Police officials could not be reached Thursday for additional information.
A computer check revealed that the driver, Christopher Mark Garland, 29, of the 400 block of Champlain Road in Lakeside Mobile Home Park near North East, had a suspended driver's license, police said.
The deputy also determined that the backseat passenger, Maisie R. Lichtenfels, 25, of the unit block of Jamestown Court in North East, was wanted on a bench warrant for allegedly failing to appear for a court hearing, police added.
There also was a front-seat passenger, a 25-year-old man, who was not charged in this case, court records show.
McCabe dispatched CCSO Cpl. Joseph Brewer and his specially trained scent dog, Max, which alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a perimeter scan of the Mercury, according to court records.
That prompted a search in which investigators seized three pink containers holding suspect crack cocaine, which they found under the driver's seat that had been occupied by Garland, police said. In addition, police added, investigators found a ziplock baggie containing suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl and bearing the street stamp “Mortal Kombat” inside Garland's pants pocket.
McCabe also confiscated a “bloody hypodermic syringe,” which he found on the floor beneath the right rear seat, police reported.
At that point, investigators arrested Garland, who was transported to CCSO's headquarters near Elkton for further processing, police said. They also arrested Lichtenfels, whom deputies transported to the county jail for further investigation, police added.
“Due to the hypodermic syringe in (Lichtenfels') possession, Dfc. McCabe transported her to the Cecil County Detention Center to be strip searched by a female correctional officer for further contraband,” according to court records.
During that search, the correctional officer found 20 baggies containing suspect heroin with mixed fentanyl inside Lichtenfels' bra, police said, adding that those baggies had the “Mortal Kombat” stamp, too.
Also inside Lichtenfels' brassiere, the searcher found a clear plastic bag containing slightly more than a half-ounce of suspect crack cocaine, court records allege. The exact amount is listed in court records as 15 grams. There are 28 grams in an ounce.
Lichtenfels remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, after her bail review hearing two days earlier, court records show.
Scheduled for a Dec. 2 preliminary hearing, Lichtenfels is facing eight criminal charges, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of contraband in a place of confinement, court records show.
Garland, who is free on an unsecured $1,500 bond, is facing three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to court records, which indicate that his trial is set for Dec. 27.
