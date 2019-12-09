NORTH EAST — A man is facing several charges after investigators confiscated more than two and a half pounds of cocaine — with a street value of nearly $120,000 — during a traffic stop near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Larry James Miles, 36, of Severn.
The investigation started at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday, after Maryland State Police Cpl. McNeely, who is assigned to the JFK Barrack near Perryville, stopped a silver Acura RLX driven by Miles in the southbound lane of Interstate 95 for speeding, police reported.
After the trooper noticed “indicators of criminal activity,” he dispatched MSP Cpl. Hirsch and his specially trained scent dog, Pascal, police said. (Law enforcement officers typically do not detail “indicators of criminal activity” in public documents, to avoid compromising future investigations.)
Pascal alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while conducting a perimeter scan of the Acura, which prompted a probable-cause search of the vehicle, police added.
“A warrant-less search revealed a brick-shaped package wrapped in brown packaging tape concealed in the center console. I immediately identified the package as . . . a kilogram of narcotics. Also located concealed in the center console was a portable digital scale,” McNeely outlines in his statement of probable cause in court records, adding, “Upon cutting into the kilogram, a white powdery substance was observed and (it) field tested positive for cocaine.”
Searchers also found and seized a black container holding 3.5 grams of marijuana, which translates to an eighth of an ounce, police reported.
Court records allege that the cocaine weighed 1,196 grams, which is approximately two pounds and 10 ounces. There are 453 grams in a pound.
“Investigation revealed that Miles traveled along Interstate 95 from Delaware into Maryland, prior to the traffic stop,” police said. Investigators concluded that the “sheer weight, method of packaging and concealment methods” used are indicative of cocaine distribution and sales, police added.
Scheduled for a Jan. 3 preliminary hearing, Miles is charged with importing cocaine into the state, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a large amount of cocaine and possession of cocaine, court records show.
Miles is a free on a $75,000 bond, which he posted Friday after spending one night in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, according to court records, which also indicate that a judge lowered his original bond during a bail review hearing that morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.