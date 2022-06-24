ELKTON — A man remained jailed on Thursday after investigators confiscated more than two pounds of suspect cocaine and other evidence during an Interstate 95 traffic stop near Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Anselmo Rafael Balbuena-Sano, 27, of Washington, D.C.
Elkton Police Department Det. Cpl. Dennis LaSassa was working a “criminal enforcement” detail with a Maryland State Police trooper at approximately 12:15 a.m. on June 16, when they noticed a white 2019 Honda Civil allegedly speeding in the northbound lane of I-95 near Elkton, police reported.
After the EPD detective stopped the vehicle, Balbuena-Sano, the sole occupant, admitted that he did not have a driver’s license, which was then confirmed by dispatchers, police said. When the driver opened the glove box to purportedly retrieve the vehicle registration, police added, LaSassa saw a knotted, clear plastic baggie containing what appeared to be prescription pills.
“(Balbuena-Sano) quickly closed the glove box, which led me to believe that he did not want me to see the contents,” LaSassa explains in his written statement of probable cause contained in court records.
The suspect, who had told LaSassa that he was traveling to Brooklyn, N.Y., from Washington, D.C., was unable to produce the vehicle registration, police reported.
Assisted by the MSP trooper during the traffic stop, LaSassa dispatched EPD Cpl. Matthew Nussle and his specially-trained scent dog, Mauser, to the scene, police said. Mauser alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff-scan of the suspect vehicle’s exterior, prompting a probable-cause search of the car, police added.
Investigators confiscated a heat-sealed bag containing suspect cocaine in “brick shape,” after finding it inside a tan bag on the rear passenger floor, according to the charging document. The suspect cocaine weighed 1,025 grams, which translates to approximately two and a quarter pounds. There are about 906 grams in two pounds. The suspect cocaine weighed about 25 grams more than what is known as a kilo.
In addition, investigators seized 39 suspect Adderall pills, which were inside the knotted, plastic baggie that LaSassa had seen in the glove box, court records allege.
Arrested at the traffic-stop scene, Balbuena-Sano is facing four criminal charges, including two felonies — possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a large amount of cocaine, according to court records.
Balbuena-Sano remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, six days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
