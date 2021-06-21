ELKTON — A man remained jailed on Tuesday after investigators confiscated 431 baggies containing more than a quarter-pound of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, along with other drug-related evidence, during a traffic stop near Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Mark T. Jenkins Jr., 30, of Clayton, Del.
Deputy Nathan Cryder of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office started his investigation at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, police said. He did so after stopping a gold Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jenkins because the suspect allegedly failed to come to a stop, before making a right turn from the parking lot of the Motel 6, near Elkton Road (Route 279), northeast of Elkton, onto Belle Hill Road, police reported.
“Deputy Cryder knows the area of the Motel 6 to be a high crime/high drug area. Deputy Cryder has responded to numerous calls for service involving drug use/sales and human trafficking. Furthermore, Deputy Cryder has made multiple criminal arrests in this area, including possession with intent to distribute (drugs),” court records outline.
Cryder made the traffic stop in the parking lot of the nearby Waffle House, police said. As the deputy and the suspect spoke, police added, Jenkins was “shaking uncontrollably” and he would not maintain eye contact — which Cryder listed in charging documents as two of several “criminal indicators” that he purportedly witnessed during their interaction.
When Jenkins was getting out of the sport utility vehicle, after Cryder had ordered him to do so, a burnt glass pipe fell to the left of the driver’s seat, according to court records, which further allege that such a device is used to smoke illegal drugs.
That led to a probable-cause search of Jenkins and his SUV, police reported.
Investigators confiscated 421 baggies holding suspect heroin/fentanyl, after finding them inside a book bag located under the driver’s seat, court records allege. The baggies had been parceled into 29 bundles, according to court records. Some of the baggies had been marked with a “Michael Jackson” street-brand stamp, others with an “Uber” logo, court records show.
They seized 10 additional baggies containing suspect heroin/fentanyl, after finding five of them in Jenkins’ left pants pocket during a pat-down search and the other five in his wallet, police said. All but one of those baggies — which was marked “STARBUCKS” — also had either a “Michael Jackson” or an “Uber” stamp, police added.
The confiscated heroin/fentanyl weighed 161 grams, court records allege. There are approximately 113 grams in a quarter-pound and about 226 grams in a half-pound.
Investigators also seized a baggie holding about four grams of suspect crack cocaine, which they located inside the book bag, too, court records allege.
Cryder arrested Jenkins at the traffic stop scene, where investigators also had confiscated the suspect’s cell phone, $169 and a second burnt glass pipe, court records show.
Jenkins is facing 12 criminal charges, seven of which are felonies, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a large amount of heroin/fentanyl and distribute/dispense a large amount of heroin/fentanyl, according to court records. Jenkins is scheduled for a July 16 preliminary hearing.
On Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, Jenkins remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, court records show.
