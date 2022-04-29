ELKTON — A joint investigation by the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service is continuing, after a CCSO deputy confiscated nearly 900 fraudulent bank and prepaid gift cards and a small amount of suspect methamphetamine during a traffic stop near Elkton, police reported Tuesday.
Investigators identified the suspect in the card case as Amed Alejandro Leiva-Moreno, 27, of Hialeah, Fla. Leiva-Moreno was a front-seat passenger in a 2019 Infinity driven by Yerandy Jose Alvarez-Gill, 25, also of Florida resident, police said. Investigators charged Alvarez-Gill only with possession of drug paraphernalia, however, police added.
The investigation started at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday (April 22), when CCSO Deputy Caleb Griffitts stopped the Infinity in the northbound lane of Interstate 95 near Elkton for speeding, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
Griffitts dispatched CCSO Cpl. Joseph Brewer to the traffic-stop scene, where the corporal’s specially trained scent dog, K9 Max, alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff-scan of the Infinity’s exterior, according to Holmes.
While searching Leiva-Moreno, investigators found a clear plastic baggie containing suspect methamphetamine in his left shoe and a clear-glass smoking device in the waistband of his pants, Holmes alleged.
“During a further search of the vehicle, deputies located two duffle bags that contained 897 pre-paid gift card and bank cards. Deputies observed that some of the cards were still in original packaging, while others were secured with rubber bands,” Holmes outlined.
Investigators also seized four cell phones and a laptop computer, after finding them where Leiva-Moreno had been seated, police said. In addition, police added, investigators confiscated a clear-glass smoking device that contained suspect methamphetamine residue, after finding that pipe in the driver’s door.
Griffitts arrested both suspects at the traffic-stop scene, police reported.
“The United States Secret Service was contacted and responded to the scene for further investigation. Using specialized equipment, the Secret Service was able to determine that the opened gift cards had been loaded with bank account numbers different than those displayed on the cards,” Holmes said.
Leiva-Moreno is charged with possession of counterfeit credit cards, which is a felony, and misdemeanor counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Cecil County District Court records. Leiva-Moreno remained in the Cecil County Detention on no bond Thursday, three days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
“Cecil County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still actively investigating this case with United States Secret Service personnel and more charges are expected,” Holmes told the Cecil Whig.
