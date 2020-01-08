ELKTON – A Delaware woman is facing three charges after investigators confiscated suspect methamphetamine and marijuana during a traffic stop near Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The suspect — Lisa Marie Delledonne, 40, of Wilmington, Del. — also stands accused of running away from a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy while handcuffed, triggering a foot chase that ended with her capture about 100 yards from where it started, court records show.
CCSO Dfc. Brian Bravo arrested Delledonne at approximately 7 p.m. last Friday in the Wawa parking lot in the 1700 block of Elkton Road (Route 279), after stopping a Volkswagen Beetle driven by her, police said. Bravo did so because the car’s rear panel did not have required red lights and reflectors, police added.
Delledonne did not have a driver’s license in her possession, and a computer check by Bravo revealed that her driving privileges had been suspended, according to court records, which further indicate that Delledonne also was wanted by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant.
Bravo dispatched CCSO Cpl. Joseph Brewer and his specially trained scent dog, K-9 Max, which later alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while sniffing the outside of the vehicle, police said. That, in turn, led to a probable-cause search, police added.
Investigators seized 1.5 grams of suspect methamphetamine, which was found inside an otherwise empty cigarette pack that was contained in a handbag on the front passenger’s seat, court records allege.
In addition, Bravo found a plastic baggie holding 52 grams – nearly two ounces – of marijuana in that handbag, according to court records. There are 28 grams in an ounce.
Bravo arrested Delledonne at the scene and then CCSO Deputy Kasey Lindecamp, who had arrived to assist, placed Delledonne in the back seat of her patrol vehicle, police said. Delledonne’s hands were handcuffed behind her back and she was harnessed in a seatbelt, police added.
Lindecamp then drove Delledonne to CCSO’s headquarters at 107 Chesapeake Blvd. near Elkton for processing, police reported.
After arriving at headquarters, Lindecamp opened the rear passenger door in preparation to escort Delledonne to the sallyport — and that’s when the deputy discovered that Delledonne had “manuevered her hands to the front of her body,” court records show.
Lindecamp assisted Delledonne out of the patrol car and, as the deputy closed the vehicle’s rear door, the suspect ran away, police said.
Moments later, after giving chase, Lindecamp and CCSO Dfc. Joseph McCabe caught Delledonne in the parking lot of the adjacent Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration at 105 Chesapeake Blvd., which is approximately 100 yards away from where the suspect allegedly had escaped, police added.
Scheduled for a Feb. 24 trial, Delledonne is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and second-degree escape, according to court records.
Delledonne was released Monday on a $5,000 bond, after spending three nights in the Cecil County Detention Center, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.