ELKTON – A 70-year-old man remained jailed Monday after investigators confiscated more than a quarter-ounce of suspect methamphetamine, over $4,700 in cash and other evidence during a traffic stop near Elkton, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators identified the suspect as Fred Carroll Ward, whose address is listed in court records as the unit block of Leeward Court near Elkton.
Charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana, Ward remained in the Cecil County Detention Center in lieu of $7,500 bond on Monday, according to Cecil County District Court records. Ward initially had been held without bond until a judge lowered his bond during a bail review hearing on Friday, court records show.
CCSO Dfc. Joseph McCabe, who is assigned to the agency’s Street Level Crimes Unit, stopped a vehicle driven by Carroll on Delancey Road near Shade Tree Lane at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday for an alleged traffic violation, police reported.
“Dfc. McCabe had prior knowledge that Ward was involved in (illegal drug) activity,” Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig.
The deputy dispatched Elkton Police Department Officer Matthew Nussle and his specially-trained scent dog, Mauser, which alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while conducting a sniff scan outside the suspect’s vehicle, according to Holmes.
That prompted a search in which investigators found and confiscated nine plastic baggies containing a total of nine grams of suspect meth, as well as a container holding four grams of suspect marijuana, Holmes said. (There are 28 grams in an ounce.)
In addition, investigators confiscated $4,735, a notebook believed to be a “ledger of drug distributions” and a cell phone, which Ward also allegedly used for the distribution of drugs, Holmes added.
McCabe arrested Ward at the scene of the traffic stop, police reported.
Ward is scheduled for a July 31 preliminary hearing, court records show.
