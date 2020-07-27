ELKTON – A couple is facing several charges after investigators confiscated a half-ounce of suspect methamphetamine; more than a dozen baggies containing suspect heroin and, or, fentanyl; drug paraphernalia and other evidence during a traffic stop near Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspects as 60-year-old Kevin Jay Gill, who lives near Elkton, and Rising Sun-area resident Skylar Nichole Madron, 27.
Gill remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond over the weekend, after his bail review hearing on Friday, according to court records, which further indicate that Madron, who is facing three misdemeanor drug-related charges, was released on personal recognizance.
Scheduled for an Aug. 21 preliminary hearing, Gill is facing 11 charges, including six felony counts of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, court records show.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kyle Davis arrested Gill and Madron after stopping their 2001 GMC Sierra in the eastbound lane of Old Elk Neck Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday for allegedly running a stop sign at the East Old Philadelphia Road intersection, police said. Gill was the driver and Madron was his front-seat passenger, police added.
Davis dispatched Maryland State Police Trooper Morrison and his specially-trained scent dog, K9 Wade, which alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff-scan of the pickup truck’s exterior – prompting a probable-cause search of the vehicle and the suspects, police reported.
During a pat-down search of Gill, investigators found 14 plastic baggies containing suspect heroin and, or, fentanyl, court records allege. Each packet had the street brand name, “NIGHTMARE,” stamped on it, according to charging documents.
They also found seven pills of suspect morphine sulfate and four pills of suspect Oxycodone inside a silver canister while searching Gill, who was unable to provide proof that he had prescriptions for them, court records show.
In addition, investigators confiscated about 14 grams of suspect methamphetamine, which they found inside a black canister that was on the driver’s seat that had been occupied by Gill, court records allege. There are 28 grams in an ounce.
“(Gill) admitted that the methamphetamine inside the vehicle was in fact his,” Davis reports in his written statement of probable cause, which notes that Gill made his admission during a police interview after waiving his Miranda rights.
Moreover, according to charging documents, “(Gill) also admitted that he occasionally sells methamphetamine and that he also supplies heroin/fentanyl to (Madron).”
Beneath the driver’s seat, investigators found a small digital scale that had traces of suspect methamphetamine on it, court records allege.
Investigators also confiscated $689 in cash, which was contained in a money clip found in the truck’s center console, police reported.
While speaking with Davis inside his patrol vehicle after her arrest, Madron admitted that she had two baggies containing suspect fentanyl inside her bra, police said. Madron made her admission after Davis had informed her that she later would be strip-searched by a female deputy, police added.
Madron retrieved the two baggies, also bearing a “NIGHTMARE” street brand name stamp, and surrendered them to the deputy, police added.
In addition, Madron admitted that she was in possession of two hypodermic syringes, which investigators later found inside a green bag on the front-passenger’s seat that had been occupied by Madron, police reported.
Madron is scheduled for a Sept. 23 trial, court records show.
