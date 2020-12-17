ELKTON — A woman and two men remained jailed on Wednesday after discrepancies in the information they provided an investigator during an Elkton-area traffic stop led to a search that yielded nearly a half-ounce each of suspect methamphetamine and marijuana — in addition to heroin and other evidence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspects as Michele L. Dubree, 39; Robert G. Droz, 43; and Joshua C. Willis, 35. Court records indicate that Dubree and Willis live in the 400 block of North Street in Elkton, and Droz resides in Oxford, Pa.
Dfc. Jonathan Douglas of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office stopped a silver Mitsubishi driven by Willis at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday on Hilltop Road, near the Blue Ball Road intersection, because the vehicle’s license plate was not illuminated, police said.
Also prompting the traffic stop, a computer check made by Douglas revealed that the license plate on the Mitsubishi came back to a 2019 Nisssan Sentra, police added.
“(Willis) stated that he just purchased the Mitsubishi today and did not have paperwork for it . . .(Willis) stated when he bought the vehicle, it came with the tags on it. Dfc. Douglas asked where he bought the vehicle and he stated at a garage in Cherry Hill,” court records allege.
A computer check on the ID provided by Willis revealed that he has a suspended driver’s license, according to charging documents. During a pat-down search of Willis, the deputy discovered that Willis possessed “multiple knives,” court records show.
The deputy asked Willis and his two passengers, Dubree and Droz, where they had been before the traffic stop, police said. Douglas believed that the three suspects “all had different stories to where they were coming from,” after they answered him, police added.
Robert G. Droz allegedly identified himself as Jason Elmer Droz and told the deputy that he did not have his wallet, when asked for identification, police said. Droz also told the investigator that he didn’t know his Social Security number, when asked, police added.
“Dfc. Douglas asked (Droz) how old he was and he originally stated, ‘39,’ then quickly said, ‘42.’ (Douglas) recognized (Droz’) answers to simple questions, like his age and Social Security number, as possible indicators that (he) was lying about his name,” court records allege.
While conducting a pat-down search on Droz, the deputy found a knife — the suspect had informed Douglas that he possessed the weapon before the search, police said. The deputy also found a wallet in Droz’ back pants pocket, not long after Droz had claimed that he did not have his wallet, police added.
The deputy found Droz’ Pennsylvania driver’s license inside that wallet, and Douglas “recognized the name on the license was not the name originally provided,” according to charging documents.
“(Droz) stated, ‘I lied about my name . . . I’m a fugitive,” court records allege.
Douglas ran a computer check on Droz’ driver’s license and learned that Droz was wanted on “multiple warrants through Pennsylvania,” according to charging documents, which further allege that one related to a violation of probation.
Court records allege that Dubree, who provided a driver’s license, also lied about her name, identifying herself as a 35-year-old Mandy Lynn Roberts.
Douglas compared the photo on the driver’s license provided by Dubree to the face of the woman with whom he was speaking at the traffic stop and “immediately recognized that they were not the same person,” court records allege.
At that point, according to charging documents, Dubree provided her real name after the deputy asked, once again, for it.
When asked if she had any outstanding warrants, Dubree “nodded her head yes,” and a check later revealed that she was wanted on a circuit court bench warrant for failure to appear, police said. Dubree also told the deputy that there were a meth pipe and unused hypodermic syringes inside the vehicle, when asked if there was “anything illegal” inside the car, police added.
Assisted by backup deputies, Douglas took the three suspects into custody after a probable-cause search of the Mitsubishi yielded suspect evidence, police reported.
While searching the vehicle, investigators confiscated 12.5 grams of suspect methamphetamine and 11 grams of suspect marijuana, according to charging documents. There are about 14 grams in a half-ounce.
Investigators also seized five baggies holding suspect heroin/fentanyl — four of which were marked by a “Spongebob,” street brand stamp, the other by a “Bugs Bunny” stamp, according to charging documents.
In addition, investigators confiscated one sealed container of suspect methadone, one hypodermic syringe holding 45ml of a “burgundy liquid,” a meth pipe, a scale and $635 in cash, court records allege.
“Dfc. Douglas recognized the denominations of U.S. currency and quantity of narcotics is all indicative of CDS (illegal drug) sales,” according to charging documents.
In one section of the charging document, Douglas notes that Dubree told investigators that “everything located in the vehicle was hers.”
Dubree is facing 12 charges, including four felony counts of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, according to court records, which list one of her alleged misdemeanor offenses as providing fraudulent identification to avoid prosecution. Dubree is scheduled for a Jan. 11 preliminary hearing, court records show.
Scheduled for a March 3 trial, Droz is charged with possession of a controlled and dangerous substance and providing a fraudulent identification to avoid prosecution, court records show.
Willis is charged with possession of a controlled and dangerous substance and he, too, is scheduled for a March 3 trial, according to court records.
On Wednesday night, after their bail review hearings earlier that day, the three suspects remained in the Cecil County Detention Center — Dubree and Dros without bond and Willis in lieu of $1,500 bond, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.