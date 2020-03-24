Traffic stop near Elkton nets heroin, meth, one arrest

ELKTON - A woman is facing several criminal charges after investigators confiscated suspect methamphetamine and heroin mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop near Elkton early Tuesday morning, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Chanell Dawn Adair, 31, of the 100 block of Champlain Court in Lakeside Mobile Home Park near North East.
Cecil County Sheriff's Office Deputy Nathan Cryder stopped a pickup truck driven by Adair on West Pulaski Highway at approximately 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, after noticing that the vehicle's left tag light was inoperable, police said. Moments early, police added, the deputy also had witnessed Adair allegedly fail to make a complete stop before entering West Pulaski Highway from the parking lot of Steele's Motel.
While standing at the driver's side door, Cryder "observed that (Adair) was shaking uncontrollably, she was stuttering her words and would not maintain eye contact," the deputy wrote in his statement of probable cause contained in court records.
Cryder learned that Adair had "several arrests" for possession of illegal drugs on her record during a computer check made from his patrol vehicle moments later, police reported.
"Deputy Cryder also observed that (Adair) was making a lot of movements towards the passenger side of the vehicle," according to court records.
Based on Adair's actions and on the information he had gleaned from his computer check, Cryder dispatched CCSO Cpl. Joseph Brewer and his specially trained scent dog, K-9 Max, police said. During a scent scan of the outside of Adair's truck, Max alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, prompting a search, police added.
On the front passenger's seat of Adair's truck, investigators found a blue purse containing a pink container, police reported. That container held suspect methamphetamine, some of which was inside a clear plastic tube, some of which was inside a plastic baggie, according to police.
Investigators also seized seven clear plastic baggies containing suspect heroin/fentanyl, which was found inside the purse, court records allege. Also confiscated from that purse were several hypodermic needles, eight Suboxone strips and a "digital scale containing a white powdery substance," according to court records.
Cryder arrested Adair at the traffic stop scene, police said. During a pat-down search, Cryder found another clear plastic baggie containing suspect methamphetamine inside Adair's pants pocket, and he confiscated it, police added.
Adair is facing six charges, including possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, according to court records.
Scheduled for an April 22 preliminary hearing, Adair is free on a $3,500 unsecured bond, court records show.
