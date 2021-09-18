ELKTON — Two men remained in custody on Thursday after investigators confiscated 700 baggies holding approximately a half-pound of suspect heroin and, or, fentanyl during an Elkton-area traffic stop that was conducted as part a drug distribution investigation, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspects as Elkton residents Robert L. Figgs, 56, of the 200 block of Hollingsworth Manor and Andrew R. Tharp, 36, of the unit block of Doe Drive.
Court records indicate that the Cecil County Drug Task Force (CCDTF) informed Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the agency’s Street Level Crimes Unit (SLC) on Wednesday that its agents were conducting an “ongoing investigation on Robert Lee Figgs, who was suspected of distributing heroin/fentanyl in Cecil County.”
CCDTF members later informed SLC deputies that they had observed a silver 2009 Honda Accord with a Delaware license plate enter Cecil County from Delaware while traveling southbound on Interstate 95, police reported.
CCSO Sr. Deputy Joseph McCabe, who had stationed himself in the area of the I-95 southbound exit ramp, northeast of Elkton, spotted the suspect Honda at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, as the vehicle left the interstate and merged onto southbound Elkton Road (Route 279), court records show.
After running a computer check, which indicated that the suspect Honda had been reported stolen to the New Castle (Del.) County Police Department (NCCPD) on Aug. 17, McCabe stopped the vehicle on Route 279 near Belle Hill Road, police said. Tharp was the driver, and Figgs was his front-seat passenger, police added.
McCabe dispatched Elkton Police Department Ofc. Daniel Morgan and his specially-trained scent dog, K9 Niko, which alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff scan outside the suspect Honda, court records allege.
During a probable-cause search of that vehicle, McCabe found numerous plastic baggies containing suspect heroin and, or, fentanyl, according to charging documents. The deputy found those baggies, which had been parceled into 50 “bundles” held together by rubber bands, inside two bigger plastic bags he located in a “natural void” behind the glove box, court records show.
Investigators arrested Figgs and Tharp at the traffic-stop scene, police reported.
While processing the seized evidence at CCSO’s headquarters near Elkton, McCabe counted 498 baggies containing suspect heroin and, or, fentanyl, according to charging documents, which indicate that those baggies had been stamped with a “WHITE FACE” street brand name.
The deputy also documented 194 additional baggies holding that suspect drug and noted that they had been marked with a “KING” street brand name stamp, court records allege.
In addition, McCabe counted eight more baggies — each holding that suspect drug and bearing a “Halloween” street brand name stamp, according to charging documents.
Court records allege that the combined weight of the suspect heroin and, or, fentanyl in those 700 baggies that investigators confiscated was 214 grams, slightly less than a half-pound. There are about 226 grams in a half-pound.
Figgs and Tharp are each facing nine criminal charges, seven of which are felonies, including importing heroin and, or, fentanyl into the state and possession of heroin and, or, fentanyl with intent to distribute, court records show.
On Thursday afternoon, Figgs remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond after his bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records, which also indicate that he is scheduled for an Oct. 13 preliminary proceeding.
Court records show that Tharp also remained in custody on Thursday; however, information regarding his bond status was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.