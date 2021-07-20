ELKTON — A man remained jailed on Tuesday after investigators confiscated a loaded handgun and four packages of suspect marijuana during a traffic stop in Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Abdur Rahim Bey-Tonic, 24, of Wilmington, Del.
Maryland State Police Tfc. Kurtis Manuel arrested Bey-Tonic shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, after stopping a maroon 2007 Ford Fusion on Eder Street, east of South Bridge Street, because the car had a malfunctioning brake light and inadequate license plate illumination, police reported.
“Upon approaching the vehicle, I detected a strong odor of raw marijuana emanating from the interior of the vehicle,” Manuel alleges in his written statement of probable cause contained in court records.
During an on-scene computer check, the trooper learned that Bey-Tonic, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was wanted on an active bench warrant through MSP, police said. At that point, police added, Manuel asked Bey-Tonic to step out of the Fusion, which he did, and investigators conducted a probable-cause search of the car.
Investigators seized one loaded Bersa Thunder 9mm after finding the weapon inside the car, according to charging documents, which specify that the handgun was holding 13 rounds of ammunition.
In addition, investigators confiscated four “red sealed packages containing marijuana” that also were found inside the car, court records allege.
Charging documents do not specify the weight of the suspect marijuana.
Manuel arrested Bey-Tonic at the traffic-stop scene and then transported him to MSP’s North East Barrack for processing, police reported. Manuel is assigned to the North East Barrack.
Bey-Tonic is facing six criminal charges, all of which are misdemeanors, including illegal possession of a regulated firearm, loaded handgun on person and loaded handgun in vehicle, according to court records.
Illegal possession of a regulated firearm — the most serious charge filed against Bey-Tonic — is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted, court records show. Four other charges against him, including loaded handgun on person and loaded handgun in vehicle, each carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $2,500 fine if convicted, according to court records.
Scheduled for a Sept. 23 district court trial, Bey-Tonic remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
