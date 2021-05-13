ELKTON — Investigators filed drug charges against a man after confiscating nearly 60 baggies containing suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop in Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Brian Bravo stopped a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by the suspect — David Michael Smith, 24, of the 1100 block of Jackson Hall School Road near Elkton — at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of West Main Street, police said.
The deputy made the traffic stop after noticing that Smith allegedly failed to give a turn signal, before accessing West Main Street from Landing Lane, and that one of the brake lights on his pickup truck was not functioning, police added.
During the traffic stop, Bravo confirmed that Smith’s passenger, Crystal Lee Blevins, 37, was wanted on an active arrest warrant, according to court records, which indicate that Blevins was transported to the Cecil County Detention Center, where she was held on that active arrest warrant.
Bravo dispatched Elkton Police Department Officer Matthew Nussle and his specially-trained scent dog, K9 Mauser, to the scene, and Mauser alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff-scan outside the suspect pickup truck, police reported.
That led to a probable-cause search in which Bravo found a plastic baggie containing 58 wax paper bags holding suspect heroin/fentanyl, which had been parceled into five bundles held together by rubber bands, according to the charging document.
Investigators noted that 48 of the wax paper bags had a “Target” street-band stamp and the remaining 10 had been marked with a “Sprite” stamp, court records show.
Bravo found the plastic baggie holding the suspect heroin/fentanyl under the driver’s seat cushion, police noted.
In addition to the suspect heroin/fentanyl, Bravo seized a cell phone and $126, court records show.
Smith, who was arrested at the traffic-stop scene, is facing five criminal charges, including possession of heroin with intent to distribute, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $15,000 fine, according to court records. He is scheduled for a June 9 preliminary hearing.
As of late Thursday morning, Smith remained at the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, while awaiting his bail review hearing scheduled for later that day, court records show.
