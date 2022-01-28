All the competitors at Sunday’s annual “David Bentley Invitational,” an annual tradition for the group of friends where they dress in traditional golf attire and limit themselves to using only two clubs.
David Bentley tees off at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club in Rising Sun, dressed in traditional golf attire, at the tournament that bares his name.
Matt Hurm tees off at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club in Rising Sun for the annual “David Bentley Invitational.”
Adrian Rolls tees off at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club in Rising Sun for the annual “David Bentley Invitational.”
The trophy of the “David Bentley Invitational” golf tournament, an annual tradition where a group of friend dress in traditional golf outfits.
RISING SUN — Matt Hurm, braving the cold of late Jan. 23 with a kilt, teed off to compete in the annual “David Bentley Invitational” on Jan. 23. Hurm and the rest of the group of golfers were all clad in traditional early 1900’s golf attire the day, from their high socks to their caps.
Bentley, the tournaments’ namesake, began the tournament to celebrate his 50th birthday in 2020. The group of around 20 people ranged vastly in skill, from complete amateurs to skilled golfers.
“There’s some good golfers, some hackers, and some people who only come out here once a year to play,” Bentley said.
Keeping with tradition, the golfers can only use two clubs, adding another level of challenge to the game.
“You have to think your way around the course a little bit more,’’ Bentley said. “It’s more traditional golf.”
The winner of the nine hole game at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club earns $300 and the second place earns $100, but there’s always a catch.
“The winner always has to buy the first round of drinks,” Bentley said. “So he doesn’t come away with much after that.”
Bentley, a native of Yorkshire, came to the area because of the horse racing business centered around Fair Hill.
Nick Raff, last year’s winner, benefited too much from his handicap, so the group made some adjustments to level the playing field. Raff said the period clothing added a great deal of fun to the event, making him think of the movie “The Greatest Game Ever Played” about Francis Ouimet’s win of the 1913 U.S. Open tournament.
“It’s very fun to go back to the roots of the game,” Raff said.
