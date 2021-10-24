Toys For Tots Cecil County, operated by the US Marine Corps Reserves, is looking for businesses and organizations to place a collection bin in its lobby. If you would like to participate call Betty Dean, coordinator, at 443-309-4430.
ELKTON — Last Christmas the Toys For Tots in Cecil County, operated by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, gave at least two toys each to 4,972 children.
Betty Dean, coordinator of the county chapter, said she usually starts getting requests around the first of November but already she has 72 families signed up for assistance.
“It’s going to be rough this year,” Dean said.
Dean said churches, schools, Head Start, Cecil County Department of Social Services and Foster Care send names too.
“Right now we are looking for businesses willing to be drop off locations,” Dean said.
She had a ready supply of tall sturdy boxes imprinted with the Toys For Tots logo.
“One of my biggest supporters is the Elkton VFW,” Dean said.
Not only do the veterans collect toys but the members also have made their home on West High Street available for distribution.
While Toys For Tots focuses on giving toys to children from birth to age 12, there are also requests for winter coats.
December 15 is the deadline to make a donation. Those who do not want to shop for new toys can also make a cash donation at https://tinyurl.com/5xt2exbw
To request a drop box for your business or organization or to make a donation contact Dean at 443-309-4430. If you need help providing gifts to your child this Christmas contact your child’s school, your church or a community service organization. Toys For Tots Cecil County deals with organizations, not individuals.
