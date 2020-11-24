NORTH EAST — With Christmas Day approximately four weeks away, Maryland State Police troopers at the North East Barrack have kicked off their annual “Toys for Tots” campaign — and they have tweaked the location of the drop-off spot slightly to safeguard against coronavirus.
“The donation boxes are in the vestibule this year, instead of inside our main lobby, so people who donate will not have to enter our building,” noted MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack, which is located at 2433 West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near North East.
The agency placed two large toy collection boxes in the front vestibule, or foyer, of the barrack on Wednesday (Nov. 18), according to Kirschner. One day later, several donated toys and games already were inside those boxes.
In conjunction with the U.S. Marines Corp. Reserve, MSP participates in the Toys for Tots campaign to ensure that children in needy families will have presents for Christmas. People wanting to contribute are asked to drop off “new, unwrapped” toys at the barrack’s collection spot.
All toys collected during the weeks leading up to Christmas will be separated by age-appropriateness, as well as gender-appropriateness, before they are distributed to the children, he said. Because the collected toys will be distributed regionally, Kirschner added, most of the toys collected here will benefit needy children in Cecil County.
Kirschner and his troopers are hopeful that the Toys for Tots collection center at the North East Barrack will do as well as the one did last year — or even better.
“Last year, it did incredibly well,” Kirschner said, adding, “We filled our conference room here three times over with donated toys.”
