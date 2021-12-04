PERRYVILLE — Look for Santa at the Hatem Bridge on Route 40 on Dec. 7-8 while the man in red will be collecting new, unwrapped toys on behalf of Toys for Tots in Cecil County.
This is the 32nd Annual Toys for Tots collection hosted by the Maryland Transportation Authority.
Motorists are invited to drive through the drop off area on the Perryville side between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. both days or between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. both days.
The toy drive was welcome news to Betty Dean, coordinator for the US Marine Corps Reserves in Cecil County. Dean said on Thursday that she was happy to hear about the toy drive because the need this year is overwhelming.
“I just got a list from one of the schools with 129 kids,” Dean said. The day before, Dean’s email received requests to help more than 430 children in need.
“I am praying for a miracle,” Dean said.
That prayer is likely covering an anticipated shipment of toys from the national Toys For Tots organization.
“We are having trouble getting the toys,” Dean said. The same lag in deliveries that has ports and shipping canals backlogged is also affecting the receipt of toys. “I was told you may not get them until after Christmas.”
She has 157 collection boxes posted at businesses, offices and organizations in the county but she knows she will need more.
The requests come through the Toys for Tots website at https://elkton-md.toysfortots.org/.
In the meantime, groups are coming alongside the local charity.
Charlestown Commissioner Lou Wood is hosting a collection at the town Christmas Tree lighting Friday Dec. 3 starting at 6 p.m. Wood told Dean on Facebook that she would collect for Toys for Tots at the town event at the corner of Market and Bladen Streets and also at Avalon Park where Santa will meet the kids and refreshments would be served.
Elkton’s tree lighting ceremony is doing likewise, collecting for Toys for Tots on Dec. 3 at the office of The Elkton Chamber and Alliance, 101 East Main St. That tree lighting also begins at 6 in front of Union Hospital/ChristianaCare, then will move to the center of town where there will be Santa, dancing and refreshments.
Elkton VFW Post 8175 at 208 West High St. is planning a Dec. 12 Breakfast With Santa fundraiser. Money from the ticket sales will go directly to Cecil County Toys for Tots. Tickets are available at the door for $5 per person from 9 until 11 a.m. Kids under 5 pay $3.
Elkton Thunderguards will host a toy drive Dec. 18 at the Elkton VFW from 5 until 11 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door or a new, unwrapped toy.
