ELKTON — Toys for Tots of Cecil County is collecting toy donations now until Christmas Eve via donation boxes at businesses across the county and the Elkton VFW, according to toy drive coordinator Betty Dean.
Last year, Dean said the local Toys for Tots drive was able to collect toys for 4,996 children. She is hoping they will be able to surpass 5,000 children this year.
“I’m sure we’re going to beat what we did last year,” she said.
While Toys for Tots is accepting toys for children of all ages, Dean said the ages they are focused on are 0 to 2 years old and 10 to 12 years old.
“That’s the hard ages … because that’s the ages that people forget about whenever they’re donating to us,” she said.
The organization is also looking for a new warehouse to store the toys as they will be moving out of the space they currently occupy next summer, Dean said.
Toys for Tots of Cecil County drove their train float in the Cecil County Christmas Parade in North East for the first time this year to spread the word about their efforts, according to Dean.
On Saturday, the Elkton VFW hosted a Christmas party where the children in attendance received toys. Giving toys to so many of the county’s kids leaves Dean without words.
“It’s a feeling you can’t describe,” she said.
Dean thanked all of the businesses that have hosted a donation box and helped make the toy drive feasible.
“It would not be possible without the community … It takes the community to make it happen,” she said.
To find a drop-off site near you to donate toys, or if you would like to register your own business as a Toys for Tots drop-off site, visit https://elkton-md.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200.
Editor’s Note: The Cecil Whig participates in Toys for Tots during the holiday season. Stay tuned for Friday’s paper for a roundup of our donations, which are made possible by the businesses in our Santa Pages on A8 and A9. Thank you for supporting Toys for Tots and community news. Happy holidays!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.