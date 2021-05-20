ELKTON — If you play golf, or know someone who does, tell the boss you need to be off work June 28 for the 10th Annual Marine Corps Reserves Toys For Tots “Christmas in June” golf outing.
Get your spot or your foursome set by June 16 and shine up those clubs for the fundraiser at Patriots Glen national Golf Course, 300 Patriots Way in Elkton.
“The cost is $100 per person or $400 for a foursome,” said Betty Dean, Cecil County coordinator for the organization.
Toys for Tots serves hundreds of children every year with Christmas gifts.
Entry includes greens fees, a cart, snacks and refreshments along the course plus a meal and prizes at the conclusion.
“We are also looking for sponsors, gifts and raffle items,” Dean said.
This year the Toys For Tots event is being held in memory of Leroy “Lee” Crabb, described by Dean as “one of our biggest volunteers.”
“You couldn’t ask for a better person,” she said of Crabb, a former Marine.
“He was supposed to be my assistant this year,” Dean said. However Crabb is one of the victims of the COVID pandemic. Even as sick as he was Dean said Crabb wanted to help.
“He texted me and said, “I’m sorry I let you down,” she said.
The text added the note “they’re putting me in the hospital.”
The tournament begins at noon.
To register call 443-309-4430 or send an email to Dean at bettydean15@Comcast.net.
