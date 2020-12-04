PERRYVILLE — Santa’s toy collection by the Maryland Transportation Authority and Perryville Police Department to benefit Toys For Tots is moving this year.
Over the past years Santa would stand near the toll plaza at the entrance to the Hatem Bridge and collect the toys for distribution to needy families.
However the toll plaza is gone and tolls are collected electronically on the Havre de Grace side of the bridge.
Robert Nitz, chief of the Perryville Police Department, said the toy drive is needed this year more than ever.
“We can’t do Shop With a Cop,” he said of the popular event that pairs a child in need with law enforcement to shop for toys and clothing.
Thanks to the pandemic even more families are in need of help to provide toys for their children.
Officers representing both agencies will be working with Santa Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6 until 9 a.m. and 4 until 6 p.m. to collect the donated new, unwrapped toys in front of the Perryville Police Station, 2 Perryville Town Center Drive.
“This is a great opportunity for the MDTA Police to collaborate with our law enforcement partners at the Perryville Police Department to serve our communities,” said MDTA Police Chief Col. Kevin M. Anderson. “At a time when there are families in need, our officers are ready to serve.”
Both Nitz and Anderson hope by getting the word out that people will make the trip to the Perryville Police Department since it is not as visible as was the toll plaza.
The toys collected will be given to the Cecil County Chapter of the Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots.
