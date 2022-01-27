RISING SUN — An investigation is continuing after a blaze heavily damaged a townhouse in Rising Sun late Tuesday night, displacing one resident, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday after discovering the burning townhouse in the unit block of Louise Court, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 40 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 25 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure, which was located at the end of a row of townhouses, and to belongings inside the dwelling, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured. A smoke alarm inside the dwelling activated, the spokesperson noted.
Family members are assisting the displaced resident, fire officials reported.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside storage shed attached to the townhouse, fire officials said. The cause of the fire, however, remained under investigation as of mid-morning Wednesday, fire officials added.
