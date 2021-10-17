RISING SUN — The oldest and most iconic member of the Plumpton Park Zoo family has been placed on hospice.
In a statement released over the weekend Nicholas and Cheryl Lacovara said Jimmie the giraffe has developed a severe hoof infection. It's a foot problem that the Lacovaras have been dealing with for 11 years, and from which Jimmie has been suffering since 2006.
This infection, coupled with his age, means the animal will likely have to be euthanized.
"Male giraffes rarely make it to 20,"the Lacovara's statement read. "Jimmie, who is now 26, is in the sunset chapter of his life."
It's believed that Jimmie is the oldest male giraffe in the United States.
Since Jimmie is perhaps the best known member of Plumpton Park Zoo the Lacovaras felt it was best to give the public a head's up for what was coming.
"We will be closely monitoring Jimmie and update everyone with any changes or developments."
Jimmie is a reticulated giraffe, which is considered an endangered species. In the wild adults only live 10 to 15 years.
When the Lacovaras took over the zoo at 1416 Telegraph Road in 2010 one of their first actions was to get medical attention for the overgrown hooves of the beloved giraffe. His diet was changed and joint treatment was added to his care. In December 2016 the new Edward C. Plumstead Conservation Center was ready to become Jimmie's home. By May 2018, after years of fundraising by the zoo and the community, Annabelle the giraffe was brought to Plumpton Park in the hope that the two would produce new giraffes.
That hope continues even in the midst of Jimmie's health, or perhaps even more so now.
Jimmie had been showing interest in the young lady, and she him, likewise. However attentive staff noticed lately that Jimmie wasn't moving around as much and chose to stay inside where he would stand on the padded, heated floor. He has noticeable swelling above his hooves, Cheryl Lacovara said.
Unlike other species that can survive with a leg amputation to remove severe injury or damage, giraffes cannot.
"He's 3,000 pounds," she said. Bracing the leg also won't work, she said her giraffe medical experts tell her.
Jimmie is still eating, she said. Just like a family pet, she said appetite is a good indicator of when the hard decision would need to be made.
"It's about his quality of life," Lacovara said, fighting off tears.
"Jimmie has been the heart of Plumpton Park Zoo for 25 amazing years," the zoo statement reads. "Unfortunately prior to new management taking over in 2010 he developed a hoof problem. With movement to a state of the art giraffe barn, medical care and management by an amazing team of veterinarians, Jimmie far surpassed initial expectations.
"Jimmie and his vets continued to defy the odds for over 11 years," the statement reads.
